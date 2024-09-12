Nowpayments And Changenow Are Attending Token 2049 Conference In Singapore On September 18-19, 2024

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Victoria, Seychelles, 12th September 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , NOWPayments, a leading payment gateway , is excited to announce its participation in the Token 2049 conference, which will take place on September 18-19, 2024, in Singapore. The event, considered one of the most important gatherings in the and blockchain space, will bring together key players, thought leaders, and enthusiasts from around the globe.

Token 2049 is known for attracting a wide array of blockchain and innovators, making it a prime opportunity for NOWPayments to showcase its cutting-edge solutions, network with industry leaders, and explore new partnerships. The company's presence at the conference underscores its commitment to staying at the forefront of the evolving crypto economy.

In addition, ChangeNOW , a leading non-custodial cryptocurrency exchange and close partner of NOWPayments, will also be attending the conference. Their joint presence highlights the strong collaboration between the two companies in driving crypto adoption and offering seamless crypto solutions.

During the event, the NOWPayments team will be engaging with businesses, developers, and crypto enthusiasts to discuss the future of crypto payments and the role of seamless, borderless payment gateways. With an array of services that support over 200 cryptocurrencies and offer tailored solutions for merchants, NOWPayments continues to lead the way in enabling easy, secure, and flexible crypto transactions for businesses worldwide.

“We are thrilled to be a part of Token 2049. This conference is a key event in the blockchain industry, and it provides us with the perfect platform to not only learn from the best minds in crypto but also share our vision for a more crypto-friendly future,” said Kate L, CEO of NOWPayments.“As the adoption of cryptocurrencies continues to accelerate, NOWPayments is committed to delivering innovative solutions that empower businesses and users alike.”

NOWPayments invites all attendees to visit their booth P148 on level 4 at Token 2049 to learn more about their services and explore potential collaborations. The team is looking forward to connecting with partners and industry peers during the conference.

About NOWPayments

NOWPayments is a leading crypto payment gateway providing easy and secure payment solutions for businesses around the world. With support for over 300 cryptocurrencies and features like auto coin conversion, donation widgets, and e-commerce plugins, NOWPayments offers flexible and robust payment tools for businesses of all sizes.