Adani Foundation at ACC Chanda eliminates Gowari farmers’ water insecurities with Cement Nala Bund

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 11 September 2024: ACC, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Portfolio, is committed to facilitating modern farming and efficient water management solutions in communities where it operates. Through CSR efforts, Adani Foundation has been able to significantly impact the lives of 18 farmers by addressing long-standing water scarcity issues in Gowari village near ACC Chanda.



Gowari village, located in the Wani Taluka of Yavatmal district, has faced persistent water shortages due to unreliable rainfall and arid conditions. For 41-year-old farmer, Bhaskar Ramchandra Wasekar, this challenge was a daily struggle. With only 4 hours of water per day from his borewell, Bhaskar's ability to cultivate his 8.07 hectares of land was severely restricted, impacting his income and future prospects.



The Adani Foundation collaborated with Dilasa Janvikas Pratishthan to initiate a project to build a Cement Nala Bund (CNB), with the aim of improving water retention and recharging the groundwater table. Completed in the 2023-24, the CNB has proven transformative. Water availability on Bhaskar’s land has increased by 75% to 7 hours per day, enabling him to expand his cultivable area by 11.78%, from 6.15 to 7.10 hectares.



This expansion has allowed Bhaskar to diversify his crops, including the addition of water-intensive chillies, significantly boosting his income by 35.46% to Rs. 3.22 lakh annually. “The CNB has been a blessing,” says Bhaskar. “I no longer worry about water for my crops. Now, I can grow more, explore new crops, and ensure a secure future for my family. In all, similar impacts are seen across 25 hectares of farmland owned by 18 farmers from the village.



ACC and the Adani Foundation’s commitment to sustainable community development is highlighted through the collaborative efforts to drive positive, life-changing results, as seen in the CNB project. The project not only enhances the livelihoods of Gowari’s farmers but also instills hope and resilience within the community.







MENAFN12092024005232011781ID1108665638