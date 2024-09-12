WCM-Q workshop focuses on active learning in medical education

(MENAFN- Weill Cornell Medicine - Qatar) Doha – September 11, 2024: The Division of Continuing Professional Development (CPD) at Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) recently organized a workshop focused on Peer Instruction (PI), an active learning approach designed to enhance understanding of STEM subjects by moving beyond traditional lectures.



Titled “What Is Peer Instruction? How Can I Use It in My Classroom?” the two-day workshop was designed to introduce participants to the core principles of PI and showcase effective strategies for its application in the classroom. The session included implementation simulations, allowing attendees to experience the methodology and its practical benefits firsthand.



The overall objectives of the workshop were to equip healthcare professionals with the skills needed to integrate PI into medical education and training, enhance learners’ reasoning skills, and employ facilitation strategies that promote critical thinking.



The workshop was attended by a diverse group of participants, including physicians, nurses, dentists, pharmacists, allied health professionals, students, and educators.



The session was led by Dr. Diego Lorenzetti, associate professor of biology at WCM-Q, and Dr. Dean Parmelee, Emeritus Professor of medical education, Psychiatry & Pediatrics at Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine.



Highlighting the importance of integrating PI into medical education, Dr. Lorenzetti said: “Active learning methods, such as PI, foster the learners’ reasoning and critical thinking skills. Therefore, the implementation of PI should be considered at the early stages of training in the healthcare professions.”



Dr. Parmelee further emphasized the relevance of the workshop for healthcare professionals, saying: “PI is a great teaching and learning strategy. Done well and following its principles will transform your teaching in many ways. You’ll no longer be satisfied with a quiet and attentive audience and will look forward to listening and watching the students engage with one another in often raucous discussion on the questions you pose. They learn so much more than from a lecture.”



The workshop was accredited in Qatar by the Department of Healthcare Professions-Accreditation Section (DHP-AS) of the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) and internationally by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME).







MENAFN12092024007705016546ID1108665603