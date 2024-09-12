Tasnee Receives Prestigious SAP Center of Expertise Certification

(MENAFN- Wallis Public Relations) RIYADH, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia — September 11, 2024 — Tasnee, a leading Saudi industrial and petrochemical company, has received the prestigious SAP Center of Expertise (CoE) certification. This milestone positions Tasnee as the first and only customer in the chemicals industry in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East to achieve this distinguished recognition, further reinforcing its leadership in digital transformation and operational excellence.



The SAP CoE certification is awarded to organizations that adhere to SAP's highest standards in innovation, technology adoption, and continuous improvement. This recognition reflects Tasnee's unwavering commitment to leveraging SAP solutions to drive business efficiency, optimize performance, and align with global best practices.



“This achievement is a testament to Tasnee’s dedication to driving digital transformation and leveraging the latest SAP innovations to support our business objectives,” said Omar K Al-Belali, Tasnee CIO. “Being the only company in the chemicals industry to receive this certification in the region underscores our commitment to continuous improvement, technology adoption, and alignment with SAP’s best practices.”



As part of its ongoing digital transformation journey, Tasnee’s technology and innovation strategy is closely aligned with the vision and mission set by senior management, ensuring that their IT infrastructure supports the organization's short and long-term business goals. The company has already successfully implemented several cutting-edge SAP solutions, including SAP S/4HANA Cloud, SAP SuccessFactors, SAP Ariba, SAP Signavio and SAP BTP, to streamline operations, enhance decision-making, and improve business agility. This certification validates Tasnee's capacity to sustain and evolve these technologies, driving measurable value across the organization.



Tasnee has consistently demonstrated a commitment to innovation, having been an early adopter of SAP solutions such as RISE with SAP, SAP SuccessFactors, and SAP Integrated Business Planning (IBP). This proactive approach to adopting and piloting new technologies has positioned the company at the forefront of digital transformation within the chemicals industry.



Fahd Nawwab, Vice President, SAP Saudi Arabia, praised Tasnee for the accomplishment, saying, “Tasnee has demonstrated exemplary leadership in digital transformation through its strategic adoption of SAP technologies. Tasnee is the first to have achieved this rigorous certification in the chemicals industry in the Kingdom and the Middle East region. This achievement sets a new benchmark for innovation and business excellence in the region.”



Tasnee’s CoE certification positions the company as a model of success for the chemicals industry and beyond, showcasing how a comprehensive approach to innovation, continuous improvement, and adherence to best global practices can elevate an organization to become both a regional leader and a global case study in operational excellence.







