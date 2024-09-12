VDO.AI Partners with Taneira by TATA to Deliver a Groundbreaking Summer Campaign

(MENAFN- VDO.AI) September 11th, 2024, New Delhi] – VDO.AI, the industry-leading advertising technology platform, teamed up with Taneira, the famous ethnic wear brand from TATA, to launch their spectacular summer campaign, redefining comfort, style, and the celebration of Indian craftsmanship.

Taneira's summer campaign, aimed at women aged 25 to 55 in tier 1 and tier 2 cities, leveraged the power of VDO.AI’s action-driven Online (OLV) ads and extensive and exclusive premium publisher network. With over 3.3 million impressions, a video completion rate (VCR) of 74.57%, and a click-through rate (CTR) 4x higher than the industry average, the campaign has proven to be a resounding success.

Speaking about the campaign's success, Amitt Sharma, CEO at VDO.AI, said, “Our partnership with Taneira allowed us to demonstrate how AI and data-driven strategies can significantly enhance audience engagement and drive higher conversion rates. With the dual CTA strategy and granular targeting, we ensured Taneira’s message resonated with the right audience, delivering exceptional results that highlight the power of our technology.”

The campaign was designed not only to enhance Taneira’s brand visibility but also to connect deeply with the target audience through a dual Call-to-Action (CTA) strategy featuring both "Shop Now" and "Store Locator" options. This approach seamlessly guided viewers from the ad to meaningful actions, whether exploring Taneira’s collection online or locating a nearby store, all facilitated by VDO.AI’s cutting-edge video technology.

Pranjal Agarwal, representative of Taneira, added, “Partnering with VDO.AI has been a fantastic move for us. Their AI-driven online video ads delivered impressive results, achieving a high ROI. The dual CTA strategy and contextual ad placements on premium publisher websites enabled our ads to effectively reach our target audience, resulting in a 4X increase in CTR compared to the industry average. We are impressed by both the performance and the team at VDO.AI and look forward to future collaborations.”

Taneira’s collaboration with VDO.AI has set a new benchmark for digital advertising in the clothing sector, demonstrating how technology can amplify brand storytelling and create impactful consumer experiences. This partnership is a testament to the power of innovation and strategic execution in achieving remarkable results.





