Bill Gates Wants To 'Be Like' Warren Buffet If Health Allows, Work Full Time For Next 30 Years

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bill Gates, the billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder has said that he wishes to continue work for another more 20 to 30 years if his allows. While speaking At CNBC's Make It interview, he shared his admiration for his longtime friend, Warren Buffett , expressing desire to follow his footsteps. He said,“My friend Warren Buffett still comes into the office six days a week. So, I hope my health allows me to be like Warren.”

Gates also added, in his mind , that means“at least 10 years, if my health allows, working at this level,” he said, adding,“Hopefully it'll be more like 20 or 30.”

He further added,“The Foundation will celebrate its 25th anniversary next year. We haven't gotten rid of polio, we haven't got rid of malaria. I'm very, very committed to those things.”“We want to cut childhood deaths in half again, from 5 million to 2.5 million,” as quoted by CNBC's Make It Interview.





Bill Gates sounded the alarm on two major global concerns: the threat of war and the lingering pandemic. According to Bill Gates, many disturbances in the world today could lead to a major war, and even if the war is avoided, a pandemic is possible, most likely in the next 25 years. He said that in case of a pandemic, the major question is whether nations are prepared enough compared to the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020. He feels that the nations were unprepared for the global outbreak of 2020.

In a conversation with CNBC Make it, Gates said ,“The country that the world expected to lead and be the model fell short of those expectations,” referring to the United States.