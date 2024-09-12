'Law And Order In BJP Ruled States Is Non-Existent': Rahul Gandhi Hits Out After Assault Of Army Officers In Indore

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Rahul Gandhi, senior leader and the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, on Thursday condemned the attack on two Indian officers and the alleged sexual assault of their female friend in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party while condemning the attack, he said that law and order in BJP-ruled states is almost non-existent.

In the reported incident, the two Army officers were beaten and one of their two female friends was gangraped when they were out on a picnic in Indore district. On Wednesday night, seven unidentified men attacked a pair of girls and held them hostage in a car.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Rahul Gandhi stated,“The violence against two army soldiers and the rape of their female companion in Madhya Pradesh is enough to shame the entire society."

The post further reads,“Law and order in BJP ruled states is almost non existent - and, the negative attitude of BJP Government towards the day by day increasing crimes against women is extremely worrying.”