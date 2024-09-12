(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Paraguay's continues to demonstrate strength, growing by 4.6% in the first seven months of 2024. This robust performance, highlighted by a 5.3% year-on-year increase in July alone, showcases the country's economic resilience.



The Paraguayan Central Bank' report reveals a diverse range of sectors contributing to this growth. Services, manufacturing, construction, livestock, and all played significant roles in driving the economy forward.



In the services sector, intermediation, trade, transportation, and services all saw positive growth. However, telecommunications and information services experienced a decline.



Manufacturing showed mixed result . Meat production, dairy, milling, and bakeries performed well. Yet, sugar, beverages, and tobacco production faced challenges.







Construction saw an uptick, buoyed by increased activity in both private and public works projects. This sector's growth reflects ongoing infrastructure development and investment in the country.



The livestock industry also contributed positively, with increased slaughter of cattle, poultry, and pigs. However, raw milk and egg production declined slightly.



Agriculture, a crucial sector for Paraguay, showed modest growth. Increased production of corn, sugar cane, cotton, beans, canola, and yerba mate offset challenges in other crops.



Interestingly, while electricity generation from binational projects decreased, electricity distribution improved. This highlights the complex dynamics of Paraguay's energy sector.



These figures paint a picture of an economy navigating global challenges while capitalizing on its strengths. Paraguay's diverse economic base appears to be serving it well in uncertain times.



Paraguay's Economy Shows Resilience with 4.6% Growth in 2024

MENAFN12092024007421016031ID1108665565