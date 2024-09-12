Spanish Parliament Recognizes González’S Victory In Venezuela

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Spanish of Deputies has taken a bold step in the ongoing Venezuelan saga.



On September 11, 2024, they approved a non-binding proposal urging the to recognize Edmundo González Urrutia as Venezuela's president-elect. This move garnered 177 votes in favor, 164 against, and one abstention.



Led by the center-right People's Party (PP) , this initiative carries significant political weight. González, the main opposition figure to President Nicolás Maduro, is currently seeking asylum in Spain due to an arrest warrant in Venezuela.



Despite the parliamentary decision, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez maintains a neutral stance. During a trip to China, he called for the Venezuelan government to release the July 28 election vote records.



María Corina Machado, a prominent Venezuelan opposition leader, celebrated the Spanish Parliament's decision on social media. She expressed gratitude to the deputies who supported "Popular Sovereignty, democracy, truth, and Freedom."







González arrived in Spain on September 8, 2024. The Spanish government provided diplomatic assistance for his journey, which was made on a Spanish Air Force plane.



This development adds another layer to the complex international relations surrounding Venezuela's political situation. It highlights the global attention on the country's electoral process and the challenges faced by opposition figures.



The Spanish Parliament's recognition, while not binding, could potentially influence other nations' stances on the Venezuelan election results. However, it also risks straining diplomatic relations between Spain and Venezuela's current government.



As the situation unfolds, the international community watches closely. The outcome may have far-reaching implications for Venezuela's political future and its relationships with other countries.







MENAFN12092024007421016031ID1108665564