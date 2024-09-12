Thursday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The quarter-final matches of the Copa do Brasil between Atlético-MG vs São Paulo and Flamengo vs Bahia are the highlights for this Thursday, September 12.



The day's schedule also includes the round of 16 of the U-20 Women's and the Brazilian U-20 Championship.

Brazilian U-20 Championship





4:30 PM - Cruzeiro U-20 vs Fortaleza U-20 - Sportv







6:30 PM - Germany U-20 Women vs Argentina U-20 Women - Sportv 3

10:00 PM - France U-20 Women vs Netherlands U-20 Women - Sportv 3







9:45 PM - Atlético-M vs São Paulo - Globo, Sportv 2, Premiere and Prime Video

9:45 PM - Flamengo vs Bahia - Globo, Sportv, Premiere and Prime Video





The Atlético-MG vs São Paulo match will be broadcast live on Globo, Sportv 2, Premiere and Prime Video at 9:45 PM.





The Flamengo vs Bahia match will be broadcast live on Globo, Sportv, Premiere and Prime Video at 9:45 PM.







9:45 PM - Atlético-MG vs São Paulo - Copa do Brasil

9:45 PM - Flamengo vs Bahia - Copa do Brasil







4:30 PM - Cruzeiro U-20 vs Fortaleza U-20 - Brazilian U-20 Championship



6:30 PM - Germany U-20 Women vs Argentina U-20 Women - FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

9:45 PM - Flamengo vs Bahia - Copa do Brasil





9:45 PM - Atlético-MG vs São Paulo - Copa do Brasil







6:30 PM - Germany U-20 Women vs Argentina U-20 Women - FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

10:00 PM - France U-20 Women vs Netherlands U-20 Women - FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup







9:45 PM - Atlético-MG vs São Paulo - Copa do Brasil

9:45 PM - Flamengo vs Bahia - Copa do Brasil







9:45 PM - Atlético-MG vs São Paulo - Copa do Brasil

9:45 PM - Flamengo vs Bahia - Copa do Brasil



FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup (Round of 16)Copa do Brasil (Quarter-Finals)What Time is the Flamengo vs Bahia Copa do Brasil Match?Which Football Games Will Be Broadcast Live Today?GloboSportvSportv 2Sportv 3PremiereWhere to Watch and Which Games Will Be Broadcast Live and Online Today?Prime Video