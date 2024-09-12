Thursday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The quarter-final matches of the Copa do Brasil between Atlético-MG vs São Paulo and Flamengo vs Bahia are the football highlights for this Thursday, September 12.
The day's schedule also includes the round of 16 of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup and the Brazilian U-20 Championship.
Brazilian U-20 Championship
4:30 PM - Cruzeiro U-20 vs Fortaleza U-20 - Sportv
FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup (Round of 16)
6:30 PM - Germany U-20 Women vs Argentina U-20 Women - Sportv 3
10:00 PM - France U-20 Women vs Netherlands U-20 Women - Sportv 3
Copa do Brasil (Quarter-Finals)
Where to Watch Atlético-MG vs São Paulo Copa do Brasil Match Live?
9:45 PM - Atlético-M vs São Paulo - Globo, Sportv 2, Premiere and Prime Video
9:45 PM - Flamengo vs Bahia - Globo, Sportv, Premiere and Prime Video
The Atlético-MG vs São Paulo match will be broadcast live on Globo, Sportv 2, Premiere and Prime Video at 9:45 PM.
What Time is the Flamengo vs Bahia Copa do Brasil Match?
The Flamengo vs Bahia match will be broadcast live on Globo, Sportv, Premiere and Prime Video at 9:45 PM.
Which Football Games Will Be Broadcast Live Today?
Globo
9:45 PM - Atlético-MG vs São Paulo - Copa do Brasil
9:45 PM - Flamengo vs Bahia - Copa do Brasil
Sportv
4:30 PM - Cruzeiro U-20 vs Fortaleza U-20 - Brazilian U-20 Championship
6:30 PM - Germany U-20 Women vs Argentina U-20 Women - FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup
9:45 PM - Flamengo vs Bahia - Copa do Brasil
Sportv 2
9:45 PM - Atlético-MG vs São Paulo - Copa do Brasil
Sportv 3
6:30 PM - Germany U-20 Women vs Argentina U-20 Women - FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup
10:00 PM - France U-20 Women vs Netherlands U-20 Women - FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup
Premiere
9:45 PM - Atlético-MG vs São Paulo - Copa do Brasil
9:45 PM - Flamengo vs Bahia - Copa do Brasil
Where to Watch and Which Games Will Be Broadcast Live and Online Today?
Prime Video
9:45 PM - Atlético-MG vs São Paulo - Copa do Brasil
9:45 PM - Flamengo vs Bahia - Copa do Brasil
