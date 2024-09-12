عربي


Thursday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules


9/12/2024 5:00:08 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The quarter-final matches of the Copa do Brasil between Atlético-MG vs São Paulo and Flamengo vs Bahia are the football highlights for this Thursday, September 12.

The day's schedule also includes the round of 16 of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup and the Brazilian U-20 Championship.
Brazilian U-20 Championship


  • 4:30 PM - Cruzeiro U-20 vs Fortaleza U-20 - Sportv

FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup (Round of 16)

  • 6:30 PM - Germany U-20 Women vs Argentina U-20 Women - Sportv 3
  • 10:00 PM - France U-20 Women vs Netherlands U-20 Women - Sportv 3

Copa do Brasil (Quarter-Finals)

  • 9:45 PM - Atlético-M vs São Paulo - Globo, Sportv 2, Premiere and Prime Video
  • 9:45 PM - Flamengo vs Bahia - Globo, Sportv, Premiere and Prime Video

Where to Watch Atlético-MG vs São Paulo Copa do Brasil Match Live?

  • The Atlético-MG vs São Paulo match will be broadcast live on Globo, Sportv 2, Premiere and Prime Video at 9:45 PM.


What Time is the Flamengo vs Bahia Copa do Brasil Match?

  • The Flamengo vs Bahia match will be broadcast live on Globo, Sportv, Premiere and Prime Video at 9:45 PM.

Which Football Games Will Be Broadcast Live Today?
Globo

  • 9:45 PM - Atlético-MG vs São Paulo - Copa do Brasil
  • 9:45 PM - Flamengo vs Bahia - Copa do Brasil

Sportv

  • 4:30 PM - Cruzeiro U-20 vs Fortaleza U-20 - Brazilian U-20 Championship
  • 6:30 PM - Germany U-20 Women vs Argentina U-20 Women - FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup
  • 9:45 PM - Flamengo vs Bahia - Copa do Brasil

Sportv 2

  • 9:45 PM - Atlético-MG vs São Paulo - Copa do Brasil

Sportv 3

  • 6:30 PM - Germany U-20 Women vs Argentina U-20 Women - FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup
  • 10:00 PM - France U-20 Women vs Netherlands U-20 Women - FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

Premiere

  • 9:45 PM - Atlético-MG vs São Paulo - Copa do Brasil
  • 9:45 PM - Flamengo vs Bahia - Copa do Brasil

Where to Watch and Which Games Will Be Broadcast Live and Online Today?
Prime Video

  • 9:45 PM - Atlético-MG vs São Paulo - Copa do Brasil
  • 9:45 PM - Flamengo vs Bahia - Copa do Brasil

The Rio Times

