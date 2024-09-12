Arteta Agrees New Arsenal Contract Until 2027: Report
Date
9/12/2024 5:00:04 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has agreed a new three-year contract with the Premier League club. The Spaniard's current contract is set to expire at the end of the season, says a report.
Arteta has been in charge since 2019, when he replaced compatriot Unai Emery for the role, and has led the club to successive second-place finishes. He led Arsenal to victory in the FA Cup final at the end of the 2019-2020 campaign to claim his first major trophy as a manager.
According to BBC report, Arteta's new deal is expected to be confirmed before Sunday's north London derby at Tottenham.
Arsenal were runners-up to Manchester City last season and have taken two wins and a draw from their opening three fixtures in 2024-25 season.
A former midfielder, Arteta made 150 appearances for the Gunners during his playing career and also captained the side.
MENAFN12092024000231011071ID1108665558
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.