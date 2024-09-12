Italian 30-year bond sale reaches record high amid ECB interest rate cut expectations

(MENAFN) Italy's recent 30-year bond auction achieved an unprecedented oversubscription, attracting more than 130 billion euros (USD143 billion) in demand. This overwhelming investor interest comes as market participants anticipate another rate cut by the European Central (ECB) at its upcoming meeting. The Italian Treasury successfully issued 8 billion euros worth of bonds maturing in October 2054, offering a yield 13 basis points above similar bonds. This marks a significant increase from the previous record set during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 when the ECB was actively purchasing Italian bonds to support the economy.



The strong demand for Italian bonds is partly attributed to the recent declines in bond yields, influenced by the ECB's ongoing rate cuts. With another cut expected next Thursday, potentially lowering the rate to 3.5 percent, financial markets are projecting further reductions, anticipating six more cuts by the end of next year as inflation nears the ECB's 2 percent target. The bond market has seen a notable shift as the yield spread between Italian and French bonds has narrowed to 70 basis points, its lowest level since before the eurozone debt crisis. Simon White, an economist at MLIV, highlighted this record-breaking subscription as a response to the current political and economic instability in France, reflecting a broader trend of investor behavior in the European bond market.



