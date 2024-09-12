Bitcoin price shows volatility amid impact of US presidential debate

(MENAFN) experienced a notable decline following the recent US presidential debate between Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican contender Donald Trump, who is known for his support of the cryptocurrency sector. Initially, Bitcoin's price dropped by 2.6 percent but later partially recovered, trading at USD56,490 during the session. This movement in Bitcoin prices reflects the broader market reaction, with U.S. stock futures and the dollar index also falling, while Treasuries remained stable.



Bitcoin's fluctuations are partly attributed to its association with "Trump trades," as the former president’s support for the cryptocurrency sector has heightened interest in the digital asset. The debate's outcome was closely watched by traders, with Bitcoin serving as a barometer for gauging the potential impact of the candidates' positions on the cryptocurrency market. Kamala Harris has yet to clarify her stance on cryptocurrency regulation. However, a campaign adviser indicated that her support would likely favor measures that foster sector growth while also implementing safeguards against unethical practices.



In contrast, Trump has actively sought support from the cryptocurrency community, even vowing to position the U.S. as the "cryptocurrency capital of the world." This represents a significant shift from his earlier criticisms of the sector, which he previously labeled as a "scam." The cryptocurrency sector's influence in the presidential election is evident through substantial donations to political action committees and efforts to advocate for favorable regulations. Cryptocurrency firms are also working to address regulatory challenges posed by the Securities and Exchange Commission, led by Gary Gensler.



MENAFN12092024000045015682ID1108665537