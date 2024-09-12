Oil prices rise due to concerns over potential disruptions in supply by Hurricane Francine

(MENAFN) On Thursday, oil prices saw an uptick due to concerns about potential disruptions in supply caused by Hurricane Francine, which has made landfall in the United States. As the storm continues to move inland, the international benchmark oil price rose by 1.42 percent to USD71.61 per barrel at 10:02 a.m. local time (07:02 GMT), up from USD70.61 at the previous session's close. Similarly, the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) increased by 1.35 percent to USD68.22 per barrel, compared to the prior session’s closing price of USD67.31.



The hurricane, which began in the Gulf of Mexico, intensified to a category 2 storm upon reaching the US state of Louisiana on Wednesday at 5:00 PM local time (23:00 GMT), as reported by the National Hurricane Center (NHC). In response to the severe weather conditions, the US has declared a state of emergency for Louisiana and neighboring Mississippi, advising residents to prepare for heavy rainfall and potential tornadoes.



The extreme weather event has heightened concerns about possible interruptions to oil and natural gas production in the US, contributing to the rise in oil prices. The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) reported on Wednesday that offshore oil and gas operators in the Gulf of Mexico are evacuating platforms and rigs in anticipation of the storm. According to BSEE, approximately 38.56 percent of crude oil production and 48.77 percent of natural gas production in the Gulf of Mexico were offline due to the storm's impact.



Despite these disruptions, data showing a decrease in demand has tempered further price increases. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a rise in US commercial crude oil inventories by 800,000 barrels for the week ending September 6. Additionally, strategic petroleum reserves and gasoline inventories increased by 300,000 and 2.3 million barrels, respectively, during the same period.

