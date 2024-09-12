IFS Cloud Selected By Engineering Leader Moreld Apply To Drive Strategic Expansion

LONDON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

IFS, the leading provider of enterprise cloud and industrial AI software, today announces that Moreld Apply, a multi-discipline engineering company specializing in the oil and sector, has chosen to upgrade to IFS Cloud. This strategic move is designed to support Moreld Apply's ongoing growth and expansion into new segments, including front-end and green solutions for energy operators, with the objective of minimizing their environmental footprint.

Moreld Apply has been an IFS client since 2009, utilizing the software to facilitate a diverse array of business operations. Upgrading to the latest version of IFS Cloud will enable the company to enhance its project planning, control, and forecasting capabilities, which are essential for competing effectively in the highly competitive energy market.

The composable nature of IFS Cloud will ensure that Moreld Apply remains fully up to date with the latest version of the platform, allowing seamless integration of new functionality and emerging technologies, including embedded AI and advanced automation capabilities, to further enhance agility in the future.

Bjarte Haugland, Area Head IM&IT at Moreld Apply, commented: "Our long-standing relationship with IFS is founded on trust and mutual success, and we are committed to continuing this partnership in the future."

In line with its commitment to sustainability, IFS Cloud has equipped Moreld Apply with the requisite functionality to facilitate its strategic growth ambitions within new industry segments and clean energy markets. The platform will provide

Moreld Apply with robust reporting tools to track, measure and ultimately provide data-driven insights to help achieve their ESG targets, while also offering a more modern, user-friendly mobile interface.

IFS Cloud for Moreld Apply includes modules for finance, HR, supply chain, resource management, document management, asset design and project management, with the implementation initially being rolled out to 1,600 users across Norway and Poland.



Ann-Kristin Sander, Managing Director Nordics at IFS, said: "Moreld Apply's decision to transition to IFS Cloud underlines the company's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to drive efficiency and support their ambitious growth plans. This strategic upgrade will ensure they remain competitive and agile in a rapidly evolving industry landscape. We are excited to continue our partnership and support them on this exciting journey."

Moreld Apply is a leading multi-discipline engineering company, specializing in contracts across all project phases - from concept development and studies to completion and commissioning. The company offers a range of services covering operations, maintenance and modifications of oil and gas production facilities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

Moreld Apply's head office is in Stavanger, with additional offices in Bergen and Hammerfest. It was established as Sørco in 1979 as an engineering design contractor for the oil and gas industry. Since then, the company has progressed to become a supplier of complete turnkey projects for maintenance, modifications and operations support contracts for onshore and offshore facilities For more information, please visit

IFS is the world's leading provider of Industrial AI and enterprise software for hardcore businesses that make, service, and power our planet. Our technology enables businesses which manufacture goods, maintain complex assets, and manage service-focused operations to unlock the transformative power of Industrial AITM to enhance productivity, efficiency, and sustainability.

IFS Cloud is a fully composable AI-powered platform, designed for ultimate flexibility and adaptability to our customers' specific requirements and business evolution. It spans the needs of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Service Management (ITSM), and Field Service Management (FSM). IFS technology leverages AI, machine learning, real-time data and analytics to empower our customers to make informed strategic decisions and excel at their Moment of ServiceTM.

IFS was founded in 1983 by five university friends who pitched a tent outside our first customer's site to ensure they would be available 24/7 and the needs of the customer would come first. Since then, IFS has grown into a global leader with over 6,500 employees in 80 countries. Driven by those foundational values of agility, customer-centricity, and trust, IFS is recognized worldwide for delivering value and supporting strategic transformations. We are the most recommended supplier in our sector. Visit

