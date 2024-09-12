Oil prices stabilize as demand concerns over hurricane-impact gains ease

(MENAFN) Oil prices held steady during Asian trading on Thursday as concerns over weakening demand offset gains from the previous session. These earlier gains were driven by the disruptions caused by Hurricane Frances to oil production in the United States, the world’s largest oil producer. crude futures for November delivery increased by 24 cents, or 0.34 percent, to USD70.86 per barrel, while U.S. crude futures for October delivery rose by 20 cents, or 0.30 percent, reaching USD67.52 per barrel by 0044 GMT, according to data.



The previous session saw a rise of over 2 percent in crude oil futures, as the hurricane forced the shutdown of offshore platforms in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and disrupted refining activities following its landfall in southern Louisiana on Wednesday. However, as Hurricane Frances began to subside, the market's attention shifted back to the ongoing concerns over diminishing demand. The Energy Information Administration reported a rise in U.S. oil inventories last week, driven by an increase in crude imports and a decline in exports. Additionally, the data highlighted that gasoline demand had fallen to its lowest level since May, coinciding with a decrease in distillate demand and reduced refinery activity.



Further adding to the demand-side concerns, OPEC recently lowered its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2024 and also revised its forecast for the current year downward for the second consecutive month. This combination of factors—declining demand, rising inventories, and OPEC's reduced outlook—has created a complex landscape for the oil market, balancing the supply disruptions caused by Hurricane Frances with the broader economic signals of weakened demand.



