Youredi Rebrands As Coneksion® New Name, Same Commitment To Excellence In Data Connectivity Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) HELSINKI, FINLAND, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Youredi, a leader in data connectivity and process integration solutions for logistics and the global chain, has rebranded to coneksion®. This change is intended to better reflect the company's broad range of data connectivity solutions and its commitment to excellence in delivering these solutions to customers.

For the past decade, the company has been at the forefront of data connectivity and business-critical process integration for carriers, logistics service providers, software companies, and shippers worldwide. However, the "EDI" in the former name often led to confusion, suggesting a sole focus on older standards like EDIFACT and ANSI X12, which was never the case. Most of the company's solutions are API-based or serve as bridges between EDI and API, leveraging proprietary, state-of-the-art iPaaS and modern technologies such as artificial intelligence to create faster and more efficient connections that meet the evolving needs of its customers.

Coneksion® is now the official trading name of the company, effective immediately. This new identity aligns with the company's mission and commitment to delivering exceptional integration solutions to the market. With this rebrand, businesses can continue to expect the same high level of innovation, support, and excellence that has always been associated with the company.

Coneksion will also continue to invest in advanced technologies and innovative solutions, ensuring that it adds value to businesses, either directly or through trusted partners. The company appreciates the ongoing support and partnership of its clients and looks forward to continuing to serve them under the new name.

