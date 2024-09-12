(MENAFN) Inflation in Russia showed a minor decrease in August but remained significantly above the central bank's target rate, as massive expenditures related to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine continued to exert upward pressure on prices. According to official data released by Rosstat, the state statistics agency, the annual inflation rate for August 2024 stood at 9.05 percent, a slight reduction from 9.13 percent in July, but still more than double the Central of Russia’s target of 4 percent. The continued high inflation is largely attributed to the enormous amounts of money that Russia has poured into its military efforts and defense industries since initiating its military intervention in Ukraine, which has not only expanded the country's economy but also driven prices up substantially.



This inflationary trend occurs in the context of Russia's economic growth decelerating in the second quarter of 2024. Rosstat's data indicates that the country's growth rate slowed to 4 percent in the second quarter, compared to a stronger 5.4 percent growth rate in the first quarter of the year. The slowing growth, coupled with persistently high inflation, has sparked concerns that the Russian economy may be heading toward a phase of "stagflation," a period characterized by rising prices alongside stagnating economic growth. Over the past year, the Russian central bank has responded by aggressively raising interest rates to curb what it sees as an unsustainable rate of economic expansion, driven largely by unprecedented government spending on the war.



Looking ahead, the central bank recently noted that economic growth has begun to decline, expressing optimism that inflation may have peaked. However, the scale of government spending remains substantial, with President Vladimir Putin indicating that Russia will allocate approximately 9 percent of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to defense and security in 2024, a level of military expenditure not seen since the Soviet era. This significant outlay on military and defense activities continues to raise questions about the future trajectory of inflation and economic stability in the country.





