KFSHRC Leads In Infectious Disease Diagnostics With Advanced Genomic Technologies

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) is revolutionising infectious disease diagnostics with advanced Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) and metagenomics protocols. The new tools enable unmatched precision and speed in pathogen identification, even in the most complex cases.



KFSHRC's WGS technology enables comprehensive genetic analysis, facilitating the early detection of rare mutations and leading to targeted treatments that significantly improve patient outcomes. Complementing WGS, KFSHRC's metagenomics protocol excels in diagnosing infectious diseases undetectable by conventional methods. By thoroughly analyzing microbial DNA, this protocol has identified pathogens in patients with unexplained symptoms or those unresponsive to treatment, uncovering previously undiagnosed pathogens in over half of the cases examined.

Integrating AI and robotics further enhances diagnostic accuracy and surgical precision, contributing to reduced recovery times and better patient care. In 2023, more than 7,000 WGS tests were conducted. KFSHRC's advancements are further demonstrated by a 67% reduction in WGS costs, expanded access to genetic testing, and a fivefold increase in analytical capacity. The metagenomic protocol delivers rapid results within 24 hours, enabling the simultaneous detection of multiple pathogens, including those difficult to identify traditionally.

By leveraging these genomic technologies, KFSHRC sets new global standards for diagnosing and treating infectious diseases, contributing to better patient outcomes worldwide.

It is noteworthy that King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally, in the list of the world's top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year. This recognition is a testament to KFSHRC's commitment to excellence and should instill confidence in the institution's credibility. Additionally, in the same year, Newsweek magazine ranked it among the world's best 250 hospitals, further solidifying its position as a global leader in healthcare.

