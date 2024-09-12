Union Ministers Inaugurates IREDA Pavilion at “2nd International Conference on Green Hydrogen”

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 11th September 2024

Shri Pralhad Joshi, Hon'ble Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, along with Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Hon'ble Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas, inaugurated the IREDA Pavilion today at the "2nd International Conference on Green Hydrogen" at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

Shri Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy was also present at the inauguration. Shri Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) of IREDA, welcomed the dignitaries, accompanied by Shri Bijay Kumar Mohanty, Director (Finance), and senior officials. The IREDA pavilion showcases the organization’s key role in financing renewable energy projects, with a special focus on emerging technologies like green hydrogen and green ammonia, aligning with the nation's vision of a green economy.

Speaking on the occasion, CMD, IREDA said, “IREDA is proud to be a part of India's green hydrogen initiatives and is committed to providing financial support to green energy projects. This event marks another significant step in our journey to help the nation become a global leader in clean energy. We are honoured to have the presence of Shri Pralhad Joshi and Shri Hardeep Singh Puri at our pavilion, which showcases our ongoing initiatives in renewable energy financing.”





