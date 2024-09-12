PPDS drives new experiential energy into Oracle Red Bull Racing’s MK-7 events venue with record-breaking 46.25m Philips Public LED wall

(MENAFN- beesbuzzpr) Amsterdam, 11 September, 2024: PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips Professional Displays, is delighted to announce the latest evolution of its partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing, with the installation of a record-breaking* 46.25m wide Philips dvLED wall inside the reigning Formula 1™ giants’ newly updated MK-7 headquarters in Milton Keynes, UK.



Creating one of Europe’s most unique and immersive experiential event spaces, the vibrant 1,004m2 MK-7 venue – located within the Red Bull Racing Technology Campus – has been welcoming and entertaining visitors from around the world since 2018, providing a once-in-a-lifetime, F1-infused event setting for businesses and individuals. With priceless Oracle Red Bull Racing memorabilia, artefacts, and championship-winning cars at every turn, MK-7 is a venue like no other.



Mirroring PPDS’ desire to always lead from the front and backed by a fearless and relentless approach to innovation both on and off the track, Oracle Red Bull Racing wanted a fresh look and feel for the MK-7 event space, with the existing audiovisual setup deemed outdated, too static, and no longer reflective of its brand values and the fast-paced world of F1 racing.



Setting the pace

Seeking a more dynamic, versatile, and immersive way to host its wide and varied range of events, Oracle Red Bull Racing once again turned to trusted partner PPDS to transform the MK-7 experience. Bringing a trusted team into the mix, a spectacular, custom-designed horseshoe-shaped Philips dvLED wall was conceived.



Measuring a colossal 46.25m x 2.75m, the Philips Public dvLED wall –understood to be the largest dvLED wall installed in an indoor events space in Europe – was carefully constructed to provide an incredible centrepiece to the main auditorium, and a perfect backdrop to the growing horseshoe of F1 cars on display. This priceless collection of F1 cars ranges from 2005 – the Team’s F1 debut – through to and including those driven by reigning and three-time World Drivers’ Champion (2021, 2022, 2023), Max Verstappen.



Formula for success

PPDS – an official Oracle Red Bull Racing team supplier since 2022 and exclusive digital display supplier since 2023 – teamed up with Netherlands-based AV integration specialist, Ruitech Solutions for this transformative project.



With no visible windows or natural light inside the main MK-7 event space, the Philips Public LED 7000 Series was the standout choice for Oracle Red Bull Racing, with high refresh rates, colour and brightness quality, together with a 2.4mm pixel pitch, delivering a total screen resolution of 19240 x 1144 for picture perfect performance and viewing experiences.



Equally, befitting this premium event venue, Philips LED displays feature built-in cabling to keep wires tidy, with display cabinets daisy chained for both power and data, minimising clutter for the tidiest presentation. The Philips Public LED 7000 Series’ low power consumption also adhered to both PPDS’ and the Team’s sustainability commitments, while Active Health Monitoring makes maintenance and parts replacement predictable, fast, and efficient.



Jump starting a new era

The project was completed in just 23 days, beginning with the erection of a dedicated freestanding mounting system supplied and supported by AV mounting specialist, Vogel’s. This was quickly followed by the installation of 484x 41BDL7224L and 33x 31BDL7224L LED panels. Content is brought together with a Novastar H9 LED Controller and a CMS system for easy management of content.



To celebrate this new era for MK-7, the new Philips LED wall was officially unveiled during a special PPDS ‘Advancing dvLED’ grand unveiling event on 10 September, with Christian Horner, Team Principal and CEO at Oracle Red Bull Racing, among the guest speakers.



Doing it differently

Nick Kenton, Director of Hospitality and Events at Oracle Red Bull Racing, commented: “Since Oracle Red Bull Racing’s F1 debut in 2005, its mission has been encapsulated in one simple phrase – to win and do it differently. We don’t see barriers, we see only challenges to overcome, a mentality that helps us to achieve our targets and goals in everything we do, on and away from the racetrack.



“The MK-7 event space is home to a number of winning race cars and the space needed to adapt to allow flexibility for growth and change, as well as a fresh look and feel, with cutting-edge technologies to match. Working with PPDS, our visions for this stunning venue have been fulfilled, with the new Philips LED wall able to deliver the cutting-edge technology and performance befitting of our brand with the capabilities we craved.”



Wim Arts, Video Wall Specialist at Vogel’s, commented: “We were delighted to be selected by PPDS and to be a part of this incredible project at MK-7. Like any successful F1 team, for Oracle Red Bull Racing this project required meticulous planning, knowledge, and teamwork, leaving no stone unturned to achieve the desired outcome. The process from start to finish was seamless, and we couldn’t be prouder of the results achieved within this remarkably renovated event space.”



Driven by partnership

Tim de Ruiter, Business Development Director at PPDS, commented: “Working with Oracle Red Bull Racing is far from a traditional supply deal – it’s a relationship ‘driven by partnership’, with our teams collaborating and innovating together to move forward and achieve our aligned goals and ambitions. For Oracle Red Bull Racing, being second best is simply not an option, and that includes the capabilities and experiences available inside MK-7.



“Believed to be the largest of its kind, with this spectacular Philips LED wall, MK-7 has reaffirmed itself as one of the most unique and technologically advanced event spaces in Europe, if not the world. We are incredibly pleased with the impact the Philips Public LED 7000 Series has had on this amazing location. The immense direct view LED display extending around the entire horseshoe of cars delivers an instant wow factor.



“Working with the teams at Oracle Red Bull Racing, as well as our trusted partners in Vogel’s, and Ruitech Solutions, this project has been a resounding success with a sensational result.”



This latest collaboration between PPDS and Oracle Red Bull Racing follows the recent upgrade of the team’s MK-7 marketing team offices in the same building, which included 13 ‘game changing’ digital signage and interactive displays. PPDS also continues to exclusively supply a range advanced Philips Professional Displays, used to elevate the VIP hospitality experience for guests in the Paddock Club™ during F1 race weekends.







