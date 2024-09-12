Oracle and Google Cloud Announce the General Availability of Oracle Database@Google Cloud

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Dubai, UAE – September 11, 2024 – Oracle and Google Cloud today announced the general availability of Oracle Database@Google Cloud in four Google Cloud regions across the United States and Europe. Customers will now be able to run Oracle Exadata Database Service, Oracle Autonomous Database, and Oracle Database Zero Data Loss Autonomous Recovery Service on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) in Google Cloud datacenters across U.S. East (Ashburn), U.S. West (Salt Lake City), U.K. South (London), and Germany Central (Frankfurt), expanding to many more regions in the coming months across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.



With Oracle Database@Google Cloud, customers will for the first time get direct access to Oracle Database services running on OCI and deployed in Google Cloud datacenters. They can now take advantage of Oracle’s industry-leading database and Exadata technology to accelerate innovation and develop new applications. In addition, customers can run applications on Oracle Linux, which is now supported by Oracle on Google Cloud.



Oracle Linux images can be imported using Google Cloud’s virtual disk image import process. Within the next 12 months, customers are also expected to be able to streamline Oracle Linux image provisioning in Google Compute Engine with ready-to-use images. Finally, by combining industry-leading generative AI capabilities from offerings like Google Cloud’s Vertex AI, Gemini foundation models, and Oracle Database 23ai, customers can bring enterprise truth to their data and gain faster insights by operating two clouds as one while maintaining feature and pricing parity with OCI.



“Dun & Bradstreet is a global leader in business decisioning data and analytics,” said Adam Fayne, vice president, Enterprise Engineering, Dun & Bradstreet. “With the unparalleled quality of D&B data, we can now seamlessly integrate Oracle Database’s performance, reliability, and scalability with Google Cloud’s powerful analytics and AI tools. This synergy allows us to process and analyze massive datasets with unprecedented speed and efficiency, extract deeper insights, and deliver more value to our customers.”



“Oracle and Google Cloud have extended their multicloud strategy with this partnership, and customers can now take advantage of the automation in Oracle Autonomous Database and the performance of Exadata on OCI running in Google datacenters,” said Carl Olofson, research vice president, Data Management Software, IDC.

“As a result, customers can combine data from Oracle databases with Google Cloud services like Gemini foundation models and the Vertex AI development platform to develop and run a new generation of cloud native applications. Oracle and Google Cloud’s mutual customers are the ultimate winners in this multicloud strategy, as they benefit from the simplicity, security, and low latency of a unified operating environment.”



Oracle Database@Google Cloud enables customers to easily create new cloud applications using the industry leading Oracle Database or migrate their existing Oracle databases and applications to OCI running in Google Cloud with simplified cloud purchasing and management. For example, customers can purchase Oracle Database services using their existing Google Cloud commitments and leverage their existing Oracle license benefits, such as Bring Your Own License (BYOL) and Oracle Support Rewards. Oracle Exadata Database Service, Oracle Autonomous Database, and Oracle Database Zero Data Loss Autonomous Recovery Service are available with custom quotes via private offer. Oracle Autonomous Database is also available with usage-based pricing, giving customers the flexibility to deploy a fully managed database in minutes.



Oracle Database@Google Cloud is designed to help customers accelerate their journeys to the cloud and simplify management of Oracle databases and mission-critical database applications, such as transaction processing for order management, data warehousing and analytics for supply chain management, and real-time transaction processing in financial services. Additional customer benefits include:



• Simplified workload deployment and consolidation via compatibility with on-premises Oracle Database and Oracle Exadata deployments.

• The simplicity, security, and low latency of a unified operating environment within Google Cloud to deploy many OCI database services, including Oracle Exadata Database Service on Dedicated Infrastructure, Oracle Autonomous Database, Oracle Exadata Database Service on Exascale Infrastructure, HeatWave MySQL, Oracle Database Zero Data Loss Autonomous Recovery Service, OCI GoldenGate, and Oracle Data Safe.

• Native integration with Google Cloud’s console, APIs, monitoring, and operations.

• Simplified purchasing and contracting via Google Cloud Marketplace that enables customers to purchase Oracle Database services using their existing Google Cloud commitments.

• Unified customer experience and support from Google Cloud and Oracle.

• Integrations between OCI, Oracle Database, and Google Cloud services like Gemini foundation models, Vertex AI, BigQuery, and Looker enabling organizations to drive breakthroughs in the cloud and accelerate insights for their organizations.

• Available private, high-speed connectivity to OCI through Oracle Interconnect for Google Cloud for supporting use cases such as data and application integration.



“For the first time, the AI and converged database capabilities of Oracle Database 23ai as well as all the automation and tools of Oracle Autonomous Database and Oracle Exadata Database Service are fully integrated with Google Cloud,” said Karan Batta, senior vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. “This new service combines all of the benefits of OCI database services with Google Cloud services for a seamless multicloud experience, which was unthinkable in the cloud space just a few years ago.”



“Customers can now combine Oracle databases and applications running on OCI with Google Cloud’s industry-leading infrastructure, data, and AI capabilities,” said Andi Gutmans, vice president and general manager of databases, Google Cloud. “This enables enterprises to more rapidly migrate to the cloud and accelerate their transformative generative AI journeys with services such as Vertex AI.”







