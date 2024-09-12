EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Ørsted places its maiden order with the Irish entity of the Nordex Group

12.09.2024

Hamburg, 12 September 2024. Ørsted has placed an order with the Nordex Group to and install nine N133/4800 turbines for the 43 MW Farranrory wind in Ireland. The order also includes a Premium Plus Service agreement contract where Nordex will service the turbines for a period of 20 years from the service commencement date. The contract is the first agreement entered into by Danish Energy company, Ørsted - one of the largest renewable energy companies in the world - and the Nordex Group. The Nordex Group is installing the turbines for Farranrory on tubular steel towers and the delivery and installation programme will commence in the summer of 2025. After completion and commissioning in 2026, Farranrory is expected to supply 25,000 Irish households with clean electricity. About Ørsted The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,900 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2023, the group's revenue was DKK 79.3 billion (EUR 10.6 billion). The Nordex Group - a profile The Group has installed more than 52 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 6.5 billion in 2023. The Company currently has more than 10,200 employees, and the Group's manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, USA and Mexico. Nordex' product portfolio is currently focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ classes that are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited space availability and regions with constrained grid capacity. Contact person for press:

