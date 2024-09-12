Therese Jandér Joins Wienerberger As Senior Vice President Of Investor Relations

EQS-News: Wienerberger AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Therese Jandér joins wienerberger as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Vienna, September 12, 2024 – On September 1, Therese Jandér (47) took over the management of the IR department of Wienerberger AG as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. In her new role, she is responsible for the financial market communication of wienerberger, a leading international provider of innovative, ecological solutions for the entire building envelope, in the fields of new build and renovation, as well as infrastructure in water and energy management. She reports directly to Gerhard Hanke, CFO wienerberger. Heimo Scheuch, CEO wienerberger:“The trust of our investors is crucial for our successful business development. The basis for this has always been transparent communication at eye level with all wienerberger stakeholders. Therese Jandér has the expertise and international experience to consistently continue this communication as well as further expand our relationships with investors and the global financial market, creating sustainable added value for all our shareholders.” Therese Jandér completed her Master's degree in Business Administration at the University of Gothenburg in 2003 and then worked at Coca Cola and in the banking sector, among others, before joining the international Volvo Car Group in Sweden in 2011 as Controller in Group Treasury. There she also held the position as Head of Investor Relations. Since October 2022 she has been CFO for Volvo Car Austria.



Therese Jandér, Senior Vice President Investor Relations © wienerberger



wienerberger

wienerberger is a leading international provider of innovative, ecological solutions for the entire building envelope, in the fields of new build and renovation, as well as infrastructure in water and energy management. With more than 20,000 employees worldwide, wienerberger's solutions enable energy-efficient, healthy, climate-friendly, and affordable living. wienerberger is the world's largest producer of bricks and the market leader in clay roof tiles in Europe as well as concrete pavers in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (ceramic and plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe and a leading supplier of facade products in North America. At the beginning of 2024, wienerberger successfully completed the acquisition of Terreal, becoming the leading European provider of innovative all-in roofing and solar solutions, as well as solutions for the entire building envelope in Europe and North America. With its more than 200 production sites, wienerberger generated revenues of approx. € 4.2 billion and an operating EBITDA of € 811 million in 2023.



