Sony Unveils BRAVIA 9 Brightest Ever 4K Television Series For Ultimate And Most Authentic Cinematic Experience

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Sony India is proud to unveil the BRAVIA 9, its latest flagship Mini LED television series , loaded with XR Backlight Master Drive this television series can produce vivid image, deep blacks, supreme contrast and beautifully natural colours. Powered by the advanced AI Processor XR, this cutting-edge television series is designed to deliver an unparalleled immersive experience, setting a new benchmark in home entertainment.



Sony BRAVIA 9 brightest ever 4K Television series





The BRAVIA 9 immerses you in the scene, much like the backlight control technology used in Sony's professional monitors for filmmakers. The XR Backlight Master Drive , with its unique local dimming algorithm, precisely controls thousands of LEDs to deliver truly authentic contrast and preserve shadow detail in even the most demanding scenes. With High Peak Luminance in BRAVIA 9, imagine a brilliantly sunlit, snow-covered mountain landscape. These exceptionally bright televisions, with unprecedented luminance, can faithfully reproduce natural scenes with absolute detail, even in the brightest daylight.





The new BRAVIA 9 series will be available in 189 cm (75) and 215 cm (85) screen size. The advanced AI Processor XR in the BRAVIA 9 series revolutionizes viewing by understanding human perception of sight and sound. This processor features a scene recognition system that detects and analyzes data with high accuracy, optimizing the picture for ultimate realism to reproduce a cinema creator's intention. The result is unparalleled depth, vibrant contrast, and lifelike colors, creating an engaging viewing experience that brings movies, shows, and games to life with extraordinary clarity and precision. The BRAVIA 9 sets a new standard for home entertainment, transforming your living room into a cinematic haven.





BRAVIA 9 series comes with Studio Calibrated mode that deliver the image quality film content creators intended, right in your home. In addition to the already established Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode and SONY PICTURES CORE (formerly BRAVIA CORE) Calibrated Mode, there is now a Prime Video Calibrated Mode. This new mode offers customers even more ways to enjoy premium entertainment as the creators envisioned. With Prime Video Calibrated Mode, viewers can experience optimal picture quality that is automatically adjusted for movies, series, and, for the first time, live sports. The BRAVIA 9 series is IMAX enhanced and supports both Dolby Vision® and Dolby Atmos®, providing exceptional brightness, sharper contrast, richer colors, and immersive sound. This ensures a superior viewing experience on Disney+, Prime Video, Netflix, and other popular streaming platforms.





The BRAVIA 9 brings studio-quality entertainment to your living room with its cutting-edge technologies. Dolby Vision TM enhances HDR content with striking highlights, deeper blacks, and vibrant colors, delivering a more immersive viewing experience. Dolby Atmos provides multi-dimensional sound, making you feel fully immersed in the action.





The BRAVIA 9 Series includes SONY PICTURES CORE , an exclusive platform that offers access to a vast library of Sony Pictures movies. This platform also features 4K HDR and IMAX Enhanced movies, providing an elevated movie-watching experience with superior picture and sound quality. For 24 months, you will receive 10 free credits to stream movies in 4K Blu-ray quality with IMAX Enhanced visuals, bringing the magic of the big screen to your living room.





The BRAVIA 9 stands out as a top-tier gaming television as Perfect for PS5 , delivering an optimized gaming experience with stunning visuals and smooth performance. It includes Auto HDR Tone Mapping for enhanced contrast and color accuracy, and Auto Game Mode ensures minimal lag and rapid response times. Even in dark shadows and bright highlights, fine details and true colors are visible. The BRAVIA 9 automatically switches to Game Mode with the PS5 to reduce lag and maximize responsiveness, then reverts to Standard Mode for movies, providing more expressive scenes. With support for 4K/120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), it ensures smooth and clear movement for responsive gameplay.





The new BRAVIA 9 features Acoustic Multi-Audio+ with a Beam Tweeter at the top and Frame Tweeters on the sides, delivering immersive cinematic surround sound. Every sound is positioned accurately, enhancing the viewing experience.







BRAVIA 9 series delivers a smart user experience powered by Google TV, giving you access to 400,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as 10,000 apps and games. Google TV organizes all your favorite content in one place, making it easy to find and enjoy what you love.





Price and Availability

Model Best Buy (in INR) Availability Date 75XR90 449,990/- Available Now 85XR90 599,990/- Available Now





These models will be available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores, and e-commerce portals in India.