ART Housing Finance Honoured As The Most Trusted Service Provider For The BFSI Sector At The Synnex India NBFC Summit & Awards 2024

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India ART Finance, a prominent Housing Finance Company (HFC) with a robust presence across 8 states and 49 branches, has been awarded the prestigious title of " Most Trusted for the BFSI Sector " at the Synnex India NBFC Summit & Awards 2024.



Mr. Dominic Vijay, CTO of ART Housing Finance, received the 'Most Trusted Service Provider for the BFSI Sector' award on behalf of the company at the Synnex India NBFC Awards 2024



Mr. Dominic Vijay, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of ART Housing Finance, accepted the award on behalf of the company. This accolade underscores ART Housing Finance's unwavering commitment to providing exceptional financial solutions and delivering unparalleled customer service within the housing finance sector. The award is a recognition of the company's relentless innovation and its dedication to offering affordable home loan products that empower individuals to achieve their homeownership dreams.



Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Vipin Jain, Managing Director and CEO of ART Housing Finance (India) Ltd. , expressed his heartfelt gratitude,

“We are truly honoured to be recognized as the ' Most Trusted Service Provider for the BFSI Sector .' This award highlights our ongoing commitment to excellence, innovation, and our mission to make homeownership more accessible through tailored financial solutions."



He added,“We extend our deepest thanks to Synnex India for this recognition. This achievement is a testament to the trust and loyalty of our customers, as well as the dedication of our team, whose tireless efforts drive our success.”



ART Housing Finance is renowned for its wide range of affordable home loan products designed to meet diverse customer needs. The company remains focused on leveraging technology to enhance the customer experience, making housing finance more accessible and seamless.



For more information about ART Housing Finance and its services, visit [ART Housing Finance] arthfc

or follow us on, Linked in , Facebook , Instagram .