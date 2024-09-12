Sophia GENETICS Announces Updates On Sophia UNITY At ESMO 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The global collective intelligence aims to accelerate precision oncology research and care

ROLLE, Switzerland, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH ), a cloud-native healthcare company and a global leader in data-driven medicine, today announced an update that several world-renowned healthcare organizations have joined SOPHiA UNITY . SOPHiA UNITY is the global consortium announced at ASCO by SOPHiA GENETICS that connects best-in-class healthcare institutions to the next wave of innovation in oncology by making real-world data available for research

SOPHiA UNITY, the pioneering initiative by SOPHiA GENETICS, harnesses multimodal data and analytics to drive innovation from a global network. The bar for innovation in oncology is increasing as indications become more fragmented, more complex and requiring larger datasets. No single institution can address this challenge alone. SOPHiA GENETICS launched SOPHiA UNITY to meet this challenge, harmonizing high-quality, diverse, multimodal data at scale, leveraging the collective intelligence of leading research institutions.

Exactis Innovation

in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, an organization of hospital partners dedicated to improving cancer survivorship through real-world data, as well as Institut Paoli-Calmettes in Marseille, France, one of the largest cancer centers in France, will be joining SOPHiA UNITY. In addition, Gemelli Hospital in Rome, Italy, named the best hospital in Italy in 2024, has expressed interest in joining the collaborative.

These organizations accompany inaugural member Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, a top cancer treatment and research institution. The SOPHiA UNITY network includes three countries and over 100,000 committed patient profiles with multimodal data.

"By uniting a critical mass of data and expertise through SOPHiA UNITY, we are empowering a global network of top-tier institutions to leverage real-world data to tackle the complexities of cancer. This initiative provides a new opportunity to advance oncology research with one of the most robust sources of diverse data available in the market to drive breakthroughs and improve patient outcomes worldwide," said Jurgi Camblong, PhD, Co-founder and CEO of SOPHiA GENETICS. "Together, we have the power to change the world."

Members benefit from participating in innovative global projects funded by industry and have access to the SOPHiA GENETICS AI-driven technology that increases efficiency of data curation, structuring and harmonization efforts. Collaborations made possible by SOPHiA UNITY pave the way for continued advancement of oncology research and data-driven medicine.

Members of SOPHiA UNITY can use SOPHiA CarePath TM which provides large-scale data insights from various modalities-including imaging, genomics, and pathology, as well as clinical notes and a diverse array of patient profiles. Data are safely and anonymously collected, harmonized and curated using SOPHiA GENETICS' advanced AI-based technology and proprietary algorithms, delivering meaningful, data-driven insights.



