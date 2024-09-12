Uncover The Light By Yao-Cheng Tseng Wins Silver In A' Interior Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Uncover The Light

Yao-Cheng Tseng's Innovative Interior Design Project Recognized for Excellence by Prestigious International Jury

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Yao-Cheng Tseng 's project "Uncover The Light" as a Silver Award winner in the Interior Space and Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional quality and innovation of Tseng's work, positioning it among the best in the industry.Uncover The Light showcases Tseng's mastery of interior design principles, offering a solution that resonates with both industry professionals and end-users. The project's innovative use of space, carefully selected materials, and thoughtful color scheme demonstrate its relevance to current trends and needs within the interior design landscape. By pushing the boundaries of design while maintaining functionality, Uncover The Light sets a new standard for excellence in the field.Tseng's award-winning design stands out for its unique approach to light and shadow, utilizing grilles and adjustable blinds to create a dynamic interplay between dark and light tones. The irregular arrangement of grilles on the ceiling exposes various lines, adding visual interest and depth to the space. The step area between contrasting color tones serves as a transitional element, harmonizing the preferences of the clients while maintaining a cohesive aesthetic.The recognition bestowed upon Uncover The Light by the A' Interior Design Awards is expected to inspire future projects within Tseng's brand, fostering further innovation and exploration in the realm of interior design. This achievement serves as a testament to the dedication and skill of Tseng and his team, motivating them to continue pushing the boundaries of design excellence.Uncover The Light was brought to life through the collaborative efforts of Yao-Cheng Tseng, who led the design process, and the talented team at Chang Ju Space Design.Interested parties may learn more about Uncover The Light and explore its unique features at:About Yao-Cheng TsengYao-Cheng Tseng, based in Taiwan, is a visionary interior designer known for his exploration of space and field, capturing artistic levels in everyday life. With a keen eye for detail and a commitment to pushing creative boundaries, Tseng consistently delivers innovative and captivating designs that leave a lasting impact on those who experience them.About Chang Ju Space DesignChang Ju Space Design is a renowned interior design firm dedicated to exploring the intersection of space and field, infusing artistic elements into everyday life. With a team of skilled professionals and a portfolio of impressive projects, Chang Ju Space Design consistently delivers exceptional results that exceed client expectations.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition that celebrates top-tier designs demonstrating excellence and innovation. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design. The rigorous selection process, conducted by a world-class jury of design professionals, interior industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensures that only the most deserving projects are honored. Silver A' Design Award winners showcase remarkable technical characteristics, artistic skill, originality, and creativity in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. With a mission to create a better world through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. The competition welcomes entries from all industries and countries, with a diverse range of categories celebrating excellence across multiple disciplines. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and honoring the creative minds behind them, the A' Design Award drives inspiration and advancement in the design community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

