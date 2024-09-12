Türkiye's main stock declines 2.12 percent on Wednesday’s end

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Türkiye's benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, closed at 9,419.66 points, marking a significant decline of 2.12 percent from the previous day’s closing value. The started the trading day at 9,610.01 points but experienced a drop of 204.38 points throughout the session. The total transaction volume for the day reached 79 billion liras, equivalent to approximately USD2.33 billion.



In the commodities market, the price of gold was recorded at USD2,542.75 per ounce. This reflects the value of gold amidst fluctuating market conditions. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil was trading at around USD70.53 per barrel as of 6:53 PM local time (15:53 GMT), indicating current oil prices in the global market.



The foreign exchange market showed varying rates for different currencies against the Turkish lira. The exchange rate for the US dollar was 33.9989 liras, while the euro was trading at 37.4456 liras. The British pound was valued at 44.2944 liras, highlighting the fluctuations in currency exchange rates that impact international transactions and economic conditions in Türkiye.



Overall, the significant drop in the BIST 100 index, combined with the current prices of gold and oil, along with the exchange rates for major currencies, paints a picture of the prevailing financial environment in Türkiye.

