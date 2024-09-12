Hurricane Francine Makes Llndfall In US Louisiana

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Hurricane Francine made landfall in the US state of Louisiana late Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The center said that heavy rain and hurricane-force winds were spreading across southern Louisiana, with wind speeds estimated at 155 km/h, making Francine a Category 2 storm.

The NHC urged residents to shelter indoors and stay away from windows.

Some places could see up to 30cm of rain, bringing the risk of significant flash flooding.

MENAFN12092024000067011011ID1108665306