Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Poor Visibility

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Thursday will be misty to foggy at places at first, and hot and humid daytime, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected poor visibility at places at first.

Offshore, the weather will be misty at places at first, becoming hazy, the report added.

Wind inshore will be variable at first, becoming northeasterly to northwesterly at a speed of 05 - 15 KT.

Offshore, it will be variable at first, becoming northeasterly to southeasterly at a speed of 03 - 13 KT.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 2 ft; while offshore, it will be 1 - 3 ft.

Visibility inshore will be 4 - 9 km/ 2 km or less at places at first; while offshore, will be 4 - 10 km/ 3 km or less at places at first.

Area High Tide

Low Tide

Max

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Doha

12:37 - **:**

03:34 - **:**

40

Mesaieed

14:11 - **:**

03:46 - **:**

39

Wakrah

12:49 - **:**

04:21 - **:**

40

Al Khor

12:25 - 20:54

03:25 - 17:59

40

Ruwais

10:5 - **:**

04:23 - 18:01

36

Dukhan

04:09 - 16:28

09:55 - 23:17

36

Abu Samra

03:04 - 16:00

09:05 - 21:51

36

Sunrise: 05:18 LT

Sunset: 17:40 LT

MENAFN12092024000067011011ID1108665305