Arab Meeting To Discuss Draft Law To Protect Children From Recruitment In Armed Conflicts Kicks Off In Cairo

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The third meeting of the joint committee of experts and representatives of the ministries of justice and interior and relevant authorities in Arab countries kicked off Wednesday at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States in Cairo to study a draft Arab guiding law to protect children from recruitment in armed conflicts.

Director of the Affairs Department at the League of Arab States Dr. Maha Bakhit said in a statement that the meeting, which will last for two days, comes in implementation of the decision issued by the Council of Arab Justice Ministers to hold this meeting to study the articles of the draft guiding law. She added that the meeting will complete the discussion of the draft law, in preparation for presenting its results to the next session of the Council of Arab Justice Ministers, which will be held next November.

