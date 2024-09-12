Guterres declares death of 6 UNRWA workers in Israeli airstrike on UN school in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres confirmed that six employees from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) were killed in an Israeli targeting a UN-run school in the central Gaza Strip. The school, which had been serving as a shelter for approximately 12,000 displaced people, was hit amid ongoing Israeli bombings. Guterres expressed outrage on X, calling the situation in Gaza "totally unacceptable" and condemning the repeated strikes on civilian infrastructure. He further lamented the loss of the six staff members, acknowledging their role in providing aid to those displaced by the conflict.



The airstrike on the al-Jaouni School resulted in at least 18 deaths and left several others injured. UNRWA noted that this incident marked the "highest death toll" among its staff in a single event. Among those killed were the shelter’s manager and other team members who had been assisting displaced civilians. The agency reiterated the necessity of protecting schools and other civilian infrastructure, stating that they "are not a target" and must be safeguarded at all times.



This was the fifth time the school had been struck since the outbreak of the Gaza war in October, following a cross-border attack by Hamas. Despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding a cease-fire, Israel has continued its military offensive. Nearly 41,100 people, predominantly women and children, have been killed, with over 95,000 injured, according to local health reports. The ongoing Israeli blockade has exacerbated the humanitarian crisis, causing severe shortages of essential resources, including food, clean water, and medical supplies.



Amid mounting international criticism, Israel is facing accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for its actions in Gaza. The near-total displacement of Gaza's population has further intensified calls for immediate action to halt the violence and address the humanitarian catastrophe.

