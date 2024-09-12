Global Probiotic And Prebiotic Yogurt Market Poised For Robust Growth, Expected To Reach US$ 55.10 Billion By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Probiotic and Prebiotic Yogurt Valued at US$ 29.58 Billion in 2023, Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.37% from 2024 to 2032

CHICAGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global probiotic and prebiotic yogurt market demonstrated significant momentum in 2023, with a valuation of US$ 29.58 billion. According to recent market analysis, the sector is set for substantial expansion, with projections indicating a market valuation of US$ 55.10 billion by 2032. This robust growth reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.37% throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.Access Detailed Sample Report:-The rising consumer awareness regarding gut health and the increasing demand for functional foods are driving factors behind this growth. Probiotic and prebiotic yogurts, known for their health benefits such as improved digestion and enhanced immune function, have gained widespread acceptance among health-conscious consumers.Market dynamics are further supported by innovations in yogurt formulations, expanding product offerings, and the growing popularity of plant-based alternatives. As the industry continues to evolve, companies are focusing on strategic investments in research and development to cater to the diverse needs of the global consumer base.Market DynamicsDriver: Increasing demand for functional foods with added health benefits and nutrientsThe demand for functional foods in the probiotic and prebiotic yogurt market, particularly those with added health benefits and nutrients, has surged dramatically as consumers become more health conscious. In 2023, the global functional food market reached a valuation of $250 billion, with yogurt products being a significant contributor. The probiotic yogurt segment alone recorded sales of 40 million units in North America. A survey in 2024 revealed that 70 million people globally consume functional foods primarily for their gut health benefits. This shift is driven by the increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases; for instance, 34 million Americans have diabetes, and 88 million have prediabetes, leading them to seek healthier dietary options. Functional food consumption is also influenced by the aging population, with 53 million people over the age of 65 in the United States alone looking for foods that support healthy aging.Furthermore, consumers in the probiotic and prebiotic yogurt market are increasingly interested in the nutritional content of their food, with 80 million actively seeking products labeled with health benefits. The demand for functional foods has led to a diversification of product offerings, with 150 new functional yogurt products launched globally in the past year. In Europe, the functional food market grew by 15 million units in 2023, driven by health-conscious consumers. The Asia-Pacific region witnessed the launch of 200 functional food products, with yogurt being among the top five categories. Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at @Top Players in Global Probiotic and Prebiotic Yogurt Market.Nestle.Dannon.Chobani.Yoplait.Fage.Yakult.La Yogurt.Stonyfeild Farms.Greek Gods.Pillars.Noosa Yoghurt LLC.Siggi's(icelandic Milk & Skyr Corporation).Brown Cow Inc..Nancy's Probiotics Drinks.Maple Hill Creamery.Wallaby Yoghurt.Other Prominent PlayersMarket Segmentation Overview:By Type.Plain Yogurt.Flavored Yogurt.Fruited Yogurt.OthersBy Application.Children.Adults.Elderly PeopleBy Region.North AmericaoThe U.S.oCanadaoMexico.EuropeoWestern EuropeU.K.GermanyFranceSpainItalyRest of Western EuropeoEastern EuropePolandRussiaRest of Eastern Europe.Asia PacificoChinaoIndiaoJapanoAustralia & New ZealandoASEANoRest of Asia Pacific.Middle East & Africa (MEA)oUAEoSaudi ArabiaoSouth AfricaoRest of MEA.South AmericaoArgentinaoBraziloRest of South America We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

