Smart Motor Devices Has Expanded The Products Range - Industrial AC Servomotors And Drives Are Now Available For Order

TALLINN, ESTONIA, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Smart Motor Devices OÜ is a developer, and provider of motor control devices both for OEMs and single-users around the globe. Drivers and controllers for low-power DC motors designed by the company have proven themselves to be reliable and efficient components for various types of electromechanical systems.Now the range of the offered products is expanded and since 2024 the company offers precision servo drives with a power from 50W up to 22 kW by Estun Automation.Why servomotors by Estun AutomationSince at the moment Smart Motor Devices does not have ready solutions for drives with a power more than 1000 W, and customers periodically request AC servo drives with a closed loop feedback to complete their systems, it was decided to begin supplying third-party drives. Modern servo drives face many requirements, which are fully implemented in the latest series of Estun servomotors and servo amplifiers:- high reliability of the servo drive and an extremely low failure rate are ensured by a high production culture, strict compliance with internal company standards and several levels of quality control of output products;- the expanded functionality of the servo drive ensures its integration into the final equipment with minimal effort and the number of additional external elements;- following the trends of modern technical development and industry, timely improvements and additions of functionality, expansion of the model range and the use of only modern element base allows these servos to always remain in demand;- competitive price is one of the main advantages, as it affects the cost of the final equipment.Since Estun Automation drives meet all the listed requirements and have long proven themselves to be reliable and high-precision products, they were chosen as the most suitable for supply to our customers.Range of supplied servo motorsServo drives with power from 50 W to 22 kW are currently available for order.High-speed servo motors ranging from 50W to 5000W provide a maximum rotation speed of up to 6000 rpm. Despite their small size, the drives provide fairly high torque. Within the same power, models with different rotor inertia are available. This allows to choose the best option taking into account the inertia of the load.Servo drives with medium inertia and medium speed are optimal for operation at speeds up to 1500 - 2000 rpm. The power range varies from 850W to 7.5 kW and fits into a compact housing with a flange of 130 - 180 mm.High inertia low speed models are designed to operate with high torque and reduced speed (nominal speed up to 1000 rpm). Increased rotor inertia allows the drive to cope with high inertia loads.High power servo drives 7.5 kW up to 22 kW are used in machine tools and large heavy industrial equipmentServoamplifiersEstun servo amplifiers provide precise load movement, fast and reliable interaction with peripheral equipment, and meet all modern requirements.The main functional features are:-CANOpen, EtherCat, Profinet communications-EtherCAT synchronization cycle as low as 125μs-STO function (safe torque off – STO, SIL3, PLe)-The speed loop frequency response > 3.5KHz-Automatic tuning, adaptive vibration suppression, friction compensation functions-Built-in functions allow using without PLC for speed and position control.

