Hurricane Francine disrupts around 40 percent of US oil production

(MENAFN) Approximately 39 percent of oil production and 49 percent of natural production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico were halted on Wednesday as Hurricane Francine neared the Louisiana coast, according to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE). The hurricane's approach has prompted producers to take precautionary measures by shutting down significant portions of offshore operations to ensure safety. The Gulf of Mexico is a critical hub for the U.S. energy industry, and the shutdown of these platforms is expected to have a temporary impact on domestic energy supplies.



As Hurricane Francine gained strength, the U.S. National Hurricane Center issued warnings, stating that the storm was moving northeast with sustained winds reaching up to 150 km/h. The hurricane is projected to make landfall on the Louisiana coast by Wednesday evening, posing a serious threat to coastal areas and the energy infrastructure situated in the Gulf. Authorities have advised residents in the storm's path to prepare for potential evacuations, and energy companies have responded by reducing their operations to safeguard their personnel and equipment.



The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement reported that oil producers operating offshore in the Gulf of Mexico had shut down around 675,000 barrels per day of crude oil production and 907 million cubic feet of natural gas output. These figures represent nearly half of the region's total production capacity. The shutdowns are seen as a necessary precaution to protect workers on the platforms, as well as to prevent potential environmental damage in the event of the hurricane causing equipment failures or spills.



In addition to the production cuts, the BSEE revealed that 171 offshore platforms, or roughly 46 percent of the total number of platforms in the Gulf, had been evacuated ahead of Hurricane Francine's arrival. Federal data indicates that the Gulf of Mexico is responsible for around 15 percent of the United States' overall oil production and 2 percent of its natural gas output. While the energy industry frequently faces disruptions due to severe weather in the Gulf, the scale of this shutdown highlights the potential for short-term supply issues, depending on how long it takes for operations to safely resume after the storm.

