Benchmark Celebrates Grand Opening Of New, State-Of-The-Art Facility In Penang, Malaysia

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Facility Will Enable Further Vertical Integration when Coupled with Existing Benchmark Facilities in Penang, Adding Critical Capacity and Capabilities

TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark , Inc. (NYSE: BHE ), a global provider of engineering, design, and services, today celebrated the grand opening of a new facility in Penang, Malaysia. This will be Benchmark's fourth facility in the region and will become a critical addition to existing facilities, allowing for vertical integration of key capabilities. The new facility will focus primarily on serving customers in semiconductor capital equipment and commercial aerospace sectors. The grand opening event was celebrated alongside key customers and suppliers, local dignitaries, and community partners.

"Benchmark Penang is critical to our expanding operations in Asia, and we are enthusiastic about growing our manufacturing capabilities in Malaysia by adding our fourth facility in the country," said Jeff Benck, president and CEO of Benchmark. "This facility will enhance our capacity and expertise, enabling us to better serve our current customers and meet the growing interest from new customers aiming to regionalize their production across the APAC region. The new investment will also deepen our well-established roots in the Penang community."

The new facility will be over 8,000 sq. meters with space to further expand at the site. With this new building, Benchmark will now maintain more than 40,000 sq. meters of production space in Penang.

Benchmark is expanding its Penang facility to increase capacity for new and existing customers, supporting the anticipated growth of the semiconductor industry in 2025 and beyond, while also enhancing its vertical integration capabilities. The expansion will enable Benchmark to improve operational efficiencies, uphold quality standards, and accelerate time-to-market for customer products. Benchmark will offer advanced capabilities such as e-beam welding, large form factor 5-axis machining, type-2 cleaning and is establishing one of the largest welding and frame manufacturing centers in the region.

"We were thrilled to host the grand opening of our new Penang facility, welcoming key dignitaries, customers, partners, suppliers, and the local community," said Dr. Bala Murugan, Group Vice President, Benchmark. "This event marks a significant milestone, highlighting our advanced capabilities and our commitment to generating more business and employment opportunities in the area. I am immensely proud of our Malaysian team's dedication and hard work in making this facility a reality."

With the construction of the new Penang facility, Benchmark will be hiring up to 200 people over the next few years. Benchmark now employs about 1,500 people in Penang.

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product lifecycle; leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services; leveraging its optimized global supply chain; and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next-generation communications, medical, complex industrials, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

