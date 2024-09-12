Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis Market To Expand At A CAGR Of 10.4% Will Reach US$ 217.19 Billion By The End Of 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PORTLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As per the report published by Allied Research, the global Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market was accounted for $81.52 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $217.19 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2021 to 2030.



Increase in consumption of alcohol, drug, poor diet, and smoking, surge in stress among people, and rise in problems associated with hormones have boosted the growth of the global preimplantation genetics diagnosis (PGD) market. However, high costs involved for various diagnosis hamper the market growth. On the contrary, increase in number of patients suffering from genetic disorders and surge in hereditary diseases are expected to open new opportunities in the future.



Request Sample PDF at:



Depending on test type, the market is segmented on the basis of chromosomal abnormalities, aneuploidy, X-linked diseases, single gene disorders, human leukocyte antigens (HLA) typing, gender selection, and others. The chromosomal abnormalities segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020 and single gene disorders is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in number of patients suffering from genetic disorders. The market is mainly driven by increase in awareness regarding embryo genetic testing. In addition, rise in infertility rate and surge in hereditary diseases positively influenced the growth of the market. However, high costs involved for various diagnosis can hinder the growth of preimplantation genetics diagnosis market size.



In 2020, North America dominated the global PGD market, in terms of revenue, accounting for around 40% share of the radiology information system industry, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Moreover, the market in Asia-Pacific is growing with high CAGR, owing to increased adoption of in vitro fertilization (IVF).



Market Segmentation:



By Test Type:



Chromosomal Abnormalities

Aneuploidy

X-linked diseases

Single Gene Disorders

HLA Typing

Gender selection

Others



By Region:



Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest Of Asia Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Rest of Europe)



Key Market Players:



Agilent Technologies, Inc.

CeGaT GmbH

Illumina Inc., Illumina Inc.

Invitae Corporation

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Natera Inc.

PacGenomics

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Reproductive Genetic Innovations (RGI)



Buy this Premium Research Report:



KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY:



The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging preimplantation genetics diagnosis market trends and dynamics.



Depending on test type, the chromosomal abnormalities dominated the PGD market, in terms of revenue in 2020 and the single gene disorders segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.



The key players within the PGD market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand competitive outlook of the PGD industry.



The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging opportunities of the market.



In-depth preimplantation genetics diagnosis market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030.



About Us:



Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of“Market Research Reports” and“Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.