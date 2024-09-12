Bitget Announces Listing Of Watbird On Pre-Market, Trending Game On TON Blockchain

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the leading exchange and web3 company, is thrilled to announce the listing of WatBird (WAT) on its Pre-market offering. WatBird, a popular game on the TON blockchain, is part of the Wat Protocol, which enables users to earn WatPoints by playing the game.

The Wat Protocol is a reward initiative for GMEE token holders and players within the GAMEE ecosystem on Ethereum. The protocol will feature five unique episodes, each offering new ways for users to earn WatPoints and token rewards. Users can benefit through staking GMEE tokens on-chain or by engaging in GAMEE's Telegram racing game, with daily tasks.

Bitget's pre-market platform is a solution designed for traders seeking early opportunities in emerging tokens like WAT. This feature is part of Bitget's broader strategy to create a comprehensive ecosystem for traders, offering them early access to tokens before they are officially listed. The platform allows proactive investors to enter the market ahead of wider availability, potentially maximizing their trading positions. By offering access to tokens at a pre-listing stage, Bitget continues to build its reputation as a key player in the crypto trading space, providing users with diverse tools to navigate the market.

At the Token Generation Event (TGE), 12.5% of the total tokens, equivalent to $6 million, will be distributed as airdrops. A headcount of 1,500 GMEE stakers and participants across 5 million accounts can claim these rewards. Each address stands to receive approximately $1.2 worth of tokens, and top users are expected to get airdrops valued at over $10.

The Wat Protocol project has been incubated by GAMEE, a company acquired by Animoca Brands, with recent financial backing from Pantera Capital. With an estimated 1 million daily active users, this listing is expected to drive strong participation and growth for the Wat Protocol ecosystem on Bitget's platform.

For more details on the WatBird launch, visit here .

