Defibrillators Market Poised For Rapid Growth, Forecasted To Reach US$ 24.60 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PORTLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Focus on installation of public access defibrillator (PAD) by the public and private organizations, development of advanced defibrillator devices, and increase in incidence of cardiac diseases drive the growth of the global defibrillator . Moreover, rise in adoption of technologically advanced defibrillator devices and rise in demand for quality medical care supplement the growth. However, surge in pricing pressure on market players restrains the market growth. On the other hand, advancements in the next-generation external defibrillators to improve safety and effectiveness present new opportunities in the coming years.



How big is the defibrillator market?



According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global defibrillator market generated $13.16 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $24.60 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030.



Request Sample Copy of Report:



Key Takeaways:



Market Growth and Demand: The global defibrillators market had been experiencing steady growth due to an increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, rising geriatric population, and growing awareness about the importance of timely defibrillation in saving lives.



Types of Defibrillators: The market included various types of defibrillators, including automated external defibrillators (AEDs), implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs), and external defibrillators used in hospitals and clinics. AEDs were especially gaining prominence due to their ease of use and increasing deployment in public spaces.



Technological Advancements: Technological advancements were driving innovation in the market. This included features such as real-time feedback on CPR quality, connectivity to emergency services, and integration with mobile applications for remote monitoring and data analysis.



Market Segmentation:



By Product:



Implantable Defibrillators-

Transvenous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (T-ICDs)

Subcutaneous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (S-ICDs)

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy- Defibrillator (CRT-D)



External Defibrillators-

Manual External Defibrillator

Automated External Defibrillator (AEDs)

Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator (WCDs)



By End User:



Hospitals

Pre-Hospitals

Public Access Market

Alternative Care

Home



By Region:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Egypt, Israel, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)



By Key Market Players:



Asahi Kasei Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Philips Healthcare

LivaNova PLC

Medtronic plc

Cardiac Science Corporation

Nihon Kohden Corporation

St. Jude Medical, Inc.



Based on product, the implantable defibrillators segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the total share, and is projected to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the external defibrillators segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2030.



Based on end user, the hospital segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the total share of the global defibrillator market, and is projected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the alternative care segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2030.



For Purchase Inquiry-



Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the largest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.



About Allied Market Research:



Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.



We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.