Qatar Chairs Meeting Of GCC Directors General Of Criminal Investigation
Date
9/12/2024 2:22:40 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha: The State of Qatar chaired the 40th meeting of the Directors General of Criminal Investigations of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, held yesterday via videoconferencing.
Presided by Director General of Criminal Investigation Brigadier General Mohammed Ibrahim Al Jufairi, the meeting discussed a number of topics on the agenda, which would enhance security cooperation and combat crime across the GCC countries.
The Ministry of Interior's delegation was represented by Director of the Forensic Laboratory Department Brigadier Ibrahim Abdullah Al Binali, along with several officers.
