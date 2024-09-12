Konotop Community Struck: Number Of Wounded Rises To 13

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of September 12, the enemy carried out a massive air strike on the and civilian infrastructure of the Konotop community.

This was reported by the press service of the Sumy Regional Military Administration in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“The Russians used Shahed-type UAVs , directing them, among other things, at residential buildings, educational and medical institutions. As a result of the enemy attack, 13 people sustained injuries of varying severity,” the report says.

As noted, emergency rescue services are working at the scene. The consequences of the air strike are being eliminated. Information on the consequences is being clarified.

As Ukrinform reported, explosions were heard in Konotop at night, the enemy hit a residential building in the city center, there were victims.