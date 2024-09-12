XTCC Partners With Carbonmark To Democratise And Scale Carbon Credit Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XTCC, a firm specialising in creating tradable instruments tied to high-integrity carbon credits announces a strategic partnership with Carbonmark, a global climate for buying, selling and retiring carbon credits.

This collaboration aims to transform the integrity and efficiency of the Voluntary Carbon (VCM), making carbon credits more transparent, accessible and scalable for a broad and deep range of participants, including corporates, carbon brokers, commodity traders and individuals.

The collaboration will establish a framework for scaling the carbon credit market through listing and trading carbon credits, certified under various international standards, on Carbonmark's blockchain-based platform. With the mission to increase the interoperability of the core carbon market and create opportunities to automate key market processes, Carbonmark's platform offers digital solutions for transparent, up-front pricing, real-time supply availability, and instant transaction settlement with unparalleled data insights.

"Partnering with Carbonmark aligns with our mission to improve the quality and commercial value of carbon credits,” said Seth Elliott, CEO, XTCC. "Carbonmark's platform provides the ideal infrastructure for expanding carbon market access to more organisations, trading firms and individuals. Together, we aim to create a more inclusive and transparent marketplace that empowers organisations and individuals to contribute more effectively to the fight against climate change."

Drew Bonneau, Director of Carbonmark , said,“We look forward to working together with XTCC to drive financing to high impact carbon projects globally. Recent integrations with EcoRegistry, ICR and PuroEarth provide a strong foundation for XTCC clients to build diverse carbon portfolios, with access to blue carbon, renewable energy, biochar and novel carbon removal technologies through Carbonmark's platform. Our partnership will further accelerate momentum in the market and drive critical financing to high impact carbon mitigation and removal projects.”

Carbonmark will support XTCC in listing carbon credits from various registries, including ICR and EcoRegistry, on its platform. The collaboration will also focus on offering comprehensive carbon offsetting solutions and integrating sustainability directly into business operations through Carbonmark's API.

About Carbonmark

Carbonmark leverages advanced digital infrastructure to provide secure, auditable, and interoperable products and services to facilitate the trade and usage of environmental assets. The platform supports automated carbon procurement via API, providing access to over 20 million verified carbon credits. By leveraging blockchain technology, Carbonmark aims to enhance transparency, speed, and availability in carbon trading.

Carbonmark's mission is to build the largest, most accessible carbon marketplace, providing the digital infrastructure the Voluntary Carbon Market needs to fulfil its role in helping the world achieve net-zero carbon emissions over the coming decades.

For more information, visit Carbonmark.com or follow @Carbonmark on LinkedIn and X .

About XTCC

XTCC is a leader in financial and carbon markets, dedicated to growing and commercialising high integrity carbon credits. Investment is essential to bridge the multi-trillion-dollar gap in climate finance. XTCC has created financial instruments that, for the first time, establish fair market value as a reference for high-integrity carbon credits and provide capital markets with an ecosystem of financial instruments that enables liquidity to flow to the communities where it is most needed.

XTCC's investment ecosystem for high-integrity carbon credits sourced from verified, audited projects includes renewable energy, nature-based and blue carbon sustainability solutions. The company also collaborates with other organisations globally to create innovative solutions that reduce carbon footprints and achieve sustainability goals.

