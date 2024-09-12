Enefit Green Production Data – August 2024

The average wind speed in August was 5.5 m/s across the portfolio, which exceeded the expected level by +0.2 m/s. The average measured wind speed in Tolpanvaara wind (Finland) was +0.5 m/s better than expected. Better wind conditions affected the production of wind farms by +6.8 GWh compared to the expectation.

Production curtailments during hours with negative market prices with the aim of improving the financial performance of the wind energy segment had a significant impact on the August production results. Curtailments limited production by 10 GWh. Timewise production was curtailed during 152, 32 and 31 hours in Finland, Estonia and Lithuania, respectively.

The energy production at Iru power plant was influenced by longer than expected duration of the planned maintenance stop, which was primarily due to the increased volume of restoration of the masonry of the boiler. The year-over-year comparison of energy production in the cogeneration segment as a whole continues to be influenced (until the beginning of next year) by sale of biomass-based cogeneration assets in the fourth quarter of last year and in the first quarter of this year.

Solar farms in Estonia and Poland produced nearly 0.7 GWh above the expected level, which was due to high availability and favourable weather conditions. Solar energy production increased by 26.5% compared to August 2023 and accounted for about a tenth of Enefit Green's monthly electricity production.

"The overall availability of wind farms was at a very good level in August at 94.6%, which is 1.1 percentage point more than planned. The availability of Lithuanian operating wind farms was 96.4% or 13.3 percentage points higher than in August last year. For the first time, we achieved a 96.9% availability at Tolpanvaara wind farm. The availability of Lithuanian wind farms under construction remained low at 91.6%, mainly due to the warranty-covered blade damage of one wind turbine at Akmene wind farm, which took almost 3 weeks to repair," commented Innar Kaasik, Member of the Management Board and Head of Production at Enefit Green.



