(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 12th September 2024 PayPoint plc ("PayPoint" or the "Company") Transaction in Own Shares The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec plc (“Investec”). Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 11th September 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 11,360 Lowest price per share (pence): 656.00 Highest price per share (pence): 665.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 659.6029

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,284,323 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,284,323 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 659.6029 11,360 656.00 665.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 11 September 2024 10:13:23 124 662.00 XLON 00298103840TRLO1 11 September 2024 10:13:48 292 662.00 XLON 00298104149TRLO1 11 September 2024 10:13:48 71 662.00 XLON 00298104150TRLO1 11 September 2024 10:34:53 56 663.00 XLON 00298123629TRLO1 11 September 2024 10:34:53 67 663.00 XLON 00298123630TRLO1 11 September 2024 10:34:53 19 663.00 XLON 00298123631TRLO1 11 September 2024 10:34:53 45 663.00 XLON 00298123632TRLO1 11 September 2024 10:35:11 122 661.00 XLON 00298123923TRLO1 11 September 2024 10:44:09 40 663.00 XLON 00298132004TRLO1 11 September 2024 10:44:09 68 663.00 XLON 00298132005TRLO1 11 September 2024 11:54:28 5,000 659.00 XLON 00298144187TRLO1 11 September 2024 11:58:28 121 660.00 XLON 00298144295TRLO1 11 September 2024 12:08:27 48 659.00 XLON 00298144969TRLO1 11 September 2024 12:08:27 19 659.00 XLON 00298144970TRLO1 11 September 2024 12:08:27 61 659.00 XLON 00298144971TRLO1 11 September 2024 12:09:39 119 661.00 XLON 00298144995TRLO1 11 September 2024 12:22:53 73 660.00 XLON 00298145253TRLO1 11 September 2024 12:22:53 3 660.00 XLON 00298145254TRLO1 11 September 2024 12:35:24 126 659.00 XLON 00298145440TRLO1 11 September 2024 12:36:13 122 659.00 XLON 00298145469TRLO1 11 September 2024 12:36:16 118 660.00 XLON 00298145474TRLO1 11 September 2024 12:37:35 128 659.00 XLON 00298145500TRLO1 11 September 2024 12:37:53 6 659.00 XLON 00298145519TRLO1 11 September 2024 12:47:35 46 659.00 XLON 00298145753TRLO1 11 September 2024 13:15:12 34 659.00 XLON 00298146390TRLO1 11 September 2024 13:15:12 1 659.00 XLON 00298146391TRLO1 11 September 2024 13:33:00 237 661.00 XLON 00298147153TRLO1 11 September 2024 13:33:01 233 658.00 XLON 00298147158TRLO1 11 September 2024 13:33:05 124 656.00 XLON 00298147160TRLO1 11 September 2024 13:33:05 100 657.00 XLON 00298147161TRLO1 11 September 2024 13:33:05 24 657.00 XLON 00298147162TRLO1 11 September 2024 14:02:03 81 661.00 XLON 00298148525TRLO1 11 September 2024 14:34:30 11 660.00 XLON 00298149529TRLO1 11 September 2024 14:34:30 225 660.00 XLON 00298149530TRLO1 11 September 2024 14:39:29 251 659.00 XLON 00298149708TRLO1 11 September 2024 14:39:30 186 659.00 XLON 00298149709TRLO1 11 September 2024 14:39:30 184 657.00 XLON 00298149710TRLO1 11 September 2024 14:46:59 30 657.00 XLON 00298150020TRLO1 11 September 2024 14:46:59 1 657.00 XLON 00298150021TRLO1 11 September 2024 14:54:13 180 659.00 XLON 00298150350TRLO1 11 September 2024 14:54:13 15 659.00 XLON 00298150351TRLO1 11 September 2024 14:54:14 35 658.00 XLON 00298150354TRLO1 11 September 2024 14:54:14 1 658.00 XLON 00298150355TRLO1 11 September 2024 15:05:49 83 658.00 XLON 00298150785TRLO1 11 September 2024 15:05:49 35 658.00 XLON 00298150786TRLO1 11 September 2024 15:05:49 119 658.00 XLON 00298150787TRLO1 11 September 2024 15:16:29 254 659.00 XLON 00298151286TRLO1 11 September 2024 15:43:38 241 659.00 XLON 00298152549TRLO1 11 September 2024 15:43:40 239 659.00 XLON 00298152552TRLO1 11 September 2024 15:43:40 13 660.00 XLON 00298152553TRLO1 11 September 2024 15:43:40 130 660.00 XLON 00298152554TRLO1 11 September 2024 15:43:40 70 660.00 XLON 00298152555TRLO1 11 September 2024 15:43:40 70 660.00 XLON 00298152556TRLO1 11 September 2024 15:43:42 251 659.00 XLON 00298152559TRLO1 11 September 2024 15:43:42 106 661.00 XLON 00298152561TRLO1 11 September 2024 15:43:42 46 661.00 XLON 00298152562TRLO1 11 September 2024 15:43:42 187 661.00 XLON 00298152563TRLO1 11 September 2024 16:01:22 75 663.00 XLON 00298153758TRLO1 11 September 2024 16:20:05 244 664.00 XLON 00298154709TRLO1 11 September 2024 16:20:12 243 663.00 XLON 00298154715TRLO1 11 September 2024 16:20:13 107 665.00 XLON 00298154716TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970