Global Dialogue On AI-Led Innovation, Governance, And Impact On Humanity Continues On Day 2 Of GAIN Summit 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Day two of the Global AI Summit (GAIN) continued to address themes on AI-led innovation, governance, policymaking, and the impact of the on humanity.

The second day of GAIN 2024 commenced with a keynote speech from Antony Cook, Corporate Vice President and Deputy General Counsel at Microsoft, on "AI Governance: Principles to Promote Responsible AI and Access". His speech set the agenda for the day, which centered on the pressing need for a comprehensive AI framework that promotes the ethical and responsible use of this transformative technology.

It was followed by a high-level panel discussion titled "The Governance Roundtable: Stakeholder Representation and Decision-Making Dynamics," featuring industry leaders, including Priya Nagpurkar, Vice President of IBM Research and Alan Qi, President of Huawei Cloud Middle East & Central Asia.

Panelists discussed the importance of establishing a global AI governance code, aligning with the summit's theme – Artificial Intelligence for the Good of Humanity. They emphasized that AI governance is pivotal in balancing the benefits and risks associated with these technologies and highlighted the urgent need for robust infrastructure to facilitate access to communication networks and AI services globally. Additionally, they stressed the importance of cultivating a deeper societal understanding of AI ethics, advocating for clear policies that promote transparency, ethical use, and sustainability in business operations.

Day two also focused on AI's transformative potential in employment, sports and healthcare.

Hosted by the Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA), GAIN has established itself as a global event that fosters collaborations between local and international stakeholders.

Noteworthy announcements on the second day included:

Huawei: SDAIA and Huawei signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a program for training and developing talent in ICT and AI, enabling them to lead the future of technological innovation in Saudi Arabia. They also plan to launch a joint promotional campaign to introduce AI technologies to society through AI publications, social media platforms, and events.



ICESCO : The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) and SDAIA unveiled the Riyadh Charter for Artificial Intelligence for the Islamic World. This charter aims to advance ethical AI. It establishes a comprehensive framework for developing AI technologies that align with the values and principles of the Islamic world, while promoting sustainable development and fostering international cooperation.

Deepfakes : SDAIA launched an official guidelines document to demonstrate how to responsibly and ethically optimize the use of AI tools, particularly deepfakes. The initiative aims to empower stakeholders to harness the positive potential of deepfake technologies while clearly identifying their associated risks. The guidelines are now open for public consultation.



Thakai : SDAIA also launched the "Thakai" platform, a first-of-its-kind integrated AI data and content sharing knowledge hub, designed to unite AI experts and enthusiasts around the world. The new platform has been developed in partnership with prestigious academic institutions, think tanks, and global companies, including UC Berkeley, King Saud University, Chatham House, the International Data Corporation (IDC), and PwC.

Pearson : SDAIA and Pearson signed an MoU to advance AI capabilities and nurture digital talent in Saudi Arabia. The partnership aims to develop vocational qualifications specifically tailored to the AI and digital sectors. Additionally, it outlines the creation of digital certifications to empower individuals, enhancing their employability and career advancement opportunities in the rapidly expanding tech industry.

By hosting this third edition of the summit, SDAIA has demonstrated its commitment to advancing innovation, contributing to the nation's economic diversification objectives as outlined in Vision 2030.

SOURCE The Saudi Data & Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA)

