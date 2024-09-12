ACCA and EAAA solidify partnership with a shared mission to advance the finance and accounting profession in the UAE

(MENAFN- Sheila Tobias) The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and the Emirates Association of Accountants & Auditors (EAAA) have solidified their partnership with a shared mission to advance the finance and accounting profession in the UAE. The renewed partnership was signed during the Finance, Excellence & Leadership Summit (FELS) 2024, which was held in Dubai.



The partnership focuses on key initiatives that support the development of finance professionals in the region, enhance industry standards and promote best practices. The agreement was signed by Lucia Real Martin GAICD, Executive Director, ACCA and Ahmad Darwish, FCCA, Vice Chairman of EAAA and Chairman of the Executive Committee.



“We are thrilled to have renewed our partnership with EAAA and are very much looking forward to working together on initiatives that support the development of the finance profession in the UAE,” said Fazeela Gopalani, Head of Eurasia and Middle East, ACCA.



ACCA Qualification and the Foundation in Accountancy suite of qualifications in the UAE form part of the Joint Examination Scheme (JES) Partnership. The ACCA Qualification consists of 13 examinations at three stages: Applied Knowledge; Applied Skills and Strategic Professional. Foundations in Accountancy is the entry level suite of qualifications comprising certificates and diplomas, as well as a technician level qualification.



Members of both ACCA and EAAA that have qualified with the ACCA Qualification through the JES will be eligible to apply for EAAA membership and consequently use the UAE Chartered Accountant (CA) designation. Both associations will support members by partnering on joint continuous professional development (CPD) activities, webinars and events.



Ahmad Darwish, FCCA, Vice Chairman of EAAA and Chairman of the Executive Committee, commented: “This strategic collaboration aims to enhance and build on the fantastic UAE Fellowship Program developed for the UAE Ministry of Economy. We are delighted to renew our partnership with ACCA to further enhance and develop our existing collaborative projects.”



