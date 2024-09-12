Jiangsu Glimpses Special Issue: Invitation To Enjoy Waters And Experience "Charm Of Jiangsu"

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NANJING, China, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recent years, Jiangsu has been leveraging its rivers, lakes, and seas to forge a cultural and development space across the province, encompassing "Two Corridors, Two Belts and Two Zones." In September, supported by "Charm of Jiangsu" Global Communication Center, special editions on the themes of World-Class Ecological and Cultural Tourism Zone along Taihu Lake ( ), World-Class Ecological and Cultural Tourism Zone along Hongze Lake ( ), and World-Class Coastal Ecotourism Corridor ( ) was launched, inviting readers from all over the world to explore Jiangsu's water-infused stories. To better showcase charming Jiangsu as a world-renowned tourist destination, the much-loved "Charm of Jiangsu" travel guide, Jiangsu Glimpses focuses on the beautiful scenery of these six regions.



Jiangsu was built by water and till now, flourishes by it. The Yangtze River running from east to west, the Grand Canal from north to south, the wide and open seashores, and the gentle and pleasant lakes constitute a unique cultural landscape in Jiangsu where rivers, lakes and seas converge. Jiangsu's global fame is inseparable from its waters. Around 1,200 years ago, during the Tang Dynasty, the esteemed monk Jianzhen embarked on his journey to Japan via the Grand Canal and then the Yangtze River. And about 700 years ago, the merchant Marco Polo from Venice, Italy came a long way to Jiangsu, traversing both the land and maritime Silk Roads, later documenting his travels in the famous The Travels of Marco Polo.

Some 600 years ago, Admiral Zheng He's fleet set sail from Liujiagang at the mouth of the Yangtze River, embarking on voyages to the west oceans, fostering friendly exchanges along the way and leaving behind many historical anecdotes. Around 400 years ago, Xu Xiake, who was born in Wuxi, known as the "Pearl of Taihu Lake," compiled his more than 30-year travelogue across China, Travels of Xu Xiake, with over 600,000 words, making him a renowned travel KOL in China. About 400 years ago, the Italian missionary Matteo Ricci arrived in Huai'an, a city located by the shores of Hongze Lake. He shared similar praises for Huai'an as his fellow countryman Marco Polo.

Take a stroll along the shores of Taihu Lake in Suzhou, a UNESCO Creative City of Crafts and Folk Art. Savor the culinary delights of Huai'an and Yangzhou, both Cities of Gastronomy, located by the banks of Hongze Lake. Capture the breathtaking scenes of migratory birds gathering and the unique tidal trees at the Migratory Bird Sanctuaries along the Coast of Yellow Sea-Bohai Gulf of China in Yancheng, a UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site. Admire the adorable animals like the milu deer, spoon-billed sandpiper, red-crowned crane, Yangtze finless porpoise, and black-faced spoonbill. Treat the taste buds to local seafood delicacies such as the sandfish of Lianyungang, Taihu Lake's "Three Whites," Qintong's "Eight Fresh Delicacies," Yangcheng Lake's hairy crabs, Xuyi crayfish, and Gaoyou double-yolk eggs. Jiangsu eagerly invites visitors to explore the beautiful waters of Jiangsu with Jiangsu Glimpses, where people will experience stunning landscapes, mouthwatering flavors, rich cultural heritage, and a vibrant lifestyle -- leading to endless delightful discoveries.

