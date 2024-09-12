Hiconics Unveils Innovative Home Energy Solutions At RE+ 2024, Leading Green Energy Trends In North America

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiconics Eco-energy

("Midea Hiconics", SZ: 300048), a green brand under the Midea umbrella, makes a significant impact at the annual RE+ 2024 event held at the Anaheim Center. The company showcases its innovative, customized home energy solutions designed specifically for the North American market, covering a full spectrum of residential green energy needs and marking a significant stride towards enhancing sustainable energy use in residential areas.

Hiconics' latest residential energy storage system is collaborating closely with Global leading leading

brand to further jointly explore the North American markets, driving rapid market coverage and penetration. On September 11th,

at the RE+ 24 exhibition, both team have signed a

strategic cooperation agreement, this event not only marks a breakthrough for residential energy storage products in the North American market, but also lays a solid foundation for future multi-market and multi-category collaborations.

At the event, Midea Hiconics and the CSA Group , a global organization dedicated to safety, social good, and sustainability with provided testing, inspection, and certification around the world, entered into a strategic partnership. This collaboration, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding, aims to enhance North American home energy storage product certification, corporate system certification, and testing services.

"This agreement is grounded in our shared interests and will drive sustained growth and long-term development for both parties," commented Dennis Lee, GM of Midea Hiconics Overseas Sales Company. "As a milestone, we look forward to continued mutual advancement and reinforcing our leadership position in the international market."

During the product launch, Henry Zhang, Midea Hiconics' Technical Director, introduces a range of new products tailored for residential users, including residential

energy storage systems , micro-inverters , solar panels , inverters , and EV charger . Leveraging Midea's expertise in R&D, manufacturing, and testing, these products combine to deliver a comprehensive solution that maximizes residential solar potential and positions solar energy as a central element in residential

energy.

Key Innovati on

Unveiled at RE+ 2024:



All-in-One

Residential Energy

Storage System :

Designed for the North American market, it addresses common issues such as power outages, high backup battery costs, and expensive electricity. With its ultra-slim 6.7-inch profile, it is adaptable to small spaces and meets energy needs from 5 kWh to 20 kWh. It supports stackable configurations and features an industry-leading eight-tier safety design, offering North American households unprecedented energy freedom and security. Micro-Inverters:

Essential for optimizing photovoltaic efficiency, Midea Hiconics' new micro-inverters meet the growing demand in developed markets like Europe and North America. Featuring dual-MPPT

(Maximum Power Point Tracking)

technology for precise energy capture, a dual-port quick-connect design for ease of installation, and a robust IP67 rating for extreme weather conditions, these inverters deliver exceptional performance and smart remote management capabilities.

In addition to these flagship products, Midea Hiconics presented a full suite of solutions, including:



EV Charger :

With versatile installation options, remote control, and scheduling features, these charging stations cater to various needs with single-phase 7 kW and three-phase 22 kW rapid charging capabilities. Automatic phase-switching technology ensures safe and efficient charging.

Solar Inverters: Featuring a large 20A DC per input and dual-MPPT technology, these inverters maximize performance across diverse roofing conditions. An IP66 rating ensures durability in harsh weather, while the compact, plug-and-play design simplifies installation and maintenance. AFCI arc-fault protection enhances network safety. HiEnergy Series of Residential Energy Storage System :

Available in single-phase and three-phase models, these systems feature modular stacking for easy expansion, IP65 protection for stable operation across various environments, and dual support for battery and PCS integration. Multi-level protection ensures comprehensive user security.

For more detailed information about the Company, please visit its stand at #A57009 and its official website at

and its LinkedIn page .

SOURCE Midea Hiconics

