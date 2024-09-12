Congress Releases Fourth List Of Five Candidates For J&K Polls

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The on Wednesday released its fourth list of five candidates for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, fielding JKPCC working president Tara Chand from Chhamb.

With this list, the Congress has declared a total of 39 candidates for the assembly polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

The National and the Congress have finalised a seat-sharing formula and will contest 51 and 32 seats, respectively. There will be a friendly contest on a few seats.

Besides Chand, the party fielded Mir Iqbal from Baramulla, Nizamuddin Bhat from Bandipora, Bushan Dogra from Suchetgarh (SC), and Ashok Bhagat from Akhnoor (SC).

The Congress last Monday released its second list of six candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, fielding JKPCC chief Tariq Hameed Karra from Central Shalteng.

Read Also Congress Chief Announces 4 Guarantees For J&K NC Flag Stained With Blood Of Kashmiris: Ex PCC Chief

Before that, the party had named nine candidates.

On Monday, the Congress released its third list for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls.

The Jammu and Kashmir elections will be held in three phases - September 18, September 25, and October 1 - followed by counting of votes on October 8.